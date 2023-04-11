Fertiliser price up by TK5 per kg

Economy

TBS Report
11 April, 2023, 11:45 am
Last modified: 11 April, 2023, 11:47 am

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The government has raised the price of fertilisers - including urea, DAP, TSP and MOP - by Tk5 per kilogram in view of its global price hike.

The price was hiked for both dealers and farmers, according to a notice issued on Monday (10 April) by the Fertilizer Management and Monitoring Branch of the Ministry of Agriculture.

The new price rate will be effective immediately from 10 April, according to the ministry announcement.

"Fertiliser price hike in the international market in light of the current global economy, the selling price of fertilisers have been readjusted in order to maintain its import at a reasonable level and ensure the best use of it," reads the notice. 

Urea price at the dealer and farmer level has been fixed at Tk25 and Tk27 per kg respectively,  which was Tk20 and Tk22 previously.

Urea price was last readjusted at Tk22 a kilogram for farmers and Tk20 per kg for dealers in August 2022.

Besides, Di-ammonium Phosphate popularly known as DAP price has been fixed at Tk19 and Tk21 per kg for dealers and farmers respectively and MOP (Muriate of potash) price will be Tk18 and Tk20 per kg.

Meanwhile, the price of per kg Triple superphosphate (TSP) will be the same as Urea which  is Tk25 for dealers and Tk27 for farmers.

