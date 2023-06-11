FDI should be taken into account in new tax law: FICCI

Economy

TBS Report
11 June, 2023, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 11 June, 2023, 10:43 pm

Related News

FDI should be taken into account in new tax law: FICCI

TBS Report
11 June, 2023, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 11 June, 2023, 10:43 pm
FDI should be taken into account in new tax law: FICCI

Foreign investment should be prioritised when passing the new tax law as it is crucially needed at this time, Foreign Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) President Naser Ezaz Bijoy said today.

"Although certain elements of the newly proposed income tax law in the Parliament are businesses-friendly, there are some provisions that will raise the expenses for businessmen," he said at a discussion session in the capital on Sunday (11 June).

The discussion titled "The salient features of the new income tax act and highlights of the finance bill" was organised by the Snehasish Mahmud and Company (SMAC) Limited at a city hotel.  

Speaking at the discussion, Naser Ezaz requested the government to consider increasing the existing minimum tax on the annual turnover of beverages from 0.6% to 5% and imposing tax on interest on foreign loans.

He also said any changes into the law should be made with prospective effect instead of retrospective effect.

The new Income Tax Act was tabled in the parliament on 8 June. The law is expected to be passed in the current parliament session. 

Speakers at the event emphasised on digitisation of NBR and integrated tax system. 
Snehasish Barua, partner, SMAC, presented the main article on the recommendations of changes in the Income Tax Act and the proposed budget. 

He highlighted the positive and negative effects of these changes on businessmen and individual taxpayers.

Among others, former NBR member Apurba Kanti Das, partner of SMAC Zareen Mahmud Hosein and Sukanta Bhattacharjee spoke at the discussion.
 

Top News

Income tax law / FICCI

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The “Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na” dialogue has long been a part of the country’s pop culture, deeply rooted in commercial Bangla movies Photo: Collected

Why we should be asking more 'Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na' questions

8h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Melody in Style: The dynamic fusion of music and fashion

9h | Mode
Photo: Collected

Apple Vision Pro: The future of computers?

9h | Tech
Photo: TBS

ChatGPT is phenomenal, but try these 7 sites to finish hours of work in minutes

10h | Tech

More Videos from TBS

Kalapahar and Kalamanik are the attractions of Qurbani Eid in Munshiganj

Kalapahar and Kalamanik are the attractions of Qurbani Eid in Munshiganj

8h | TBS Stories
Japan Aim to boost trade with Bangladesh

Japan Aim to boost trade with Bangladesh

1d | TBS Face to Face
You have to pay a premium if wait for good days

You have to pay a premium if wait for good days

1d | TBS Markets
Stats of Europe’s Top 5 League

Stats of Europe’s Top 5 League

2d | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital
Banking

Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital

2
Photo: Screengrab from a video posted by a NSU student
Energy

'Will collapse any moment': NSU teachers, students raise concern after long power outage hit country's largest private uni

3
Photo: TBS
Energy

2nd unit of Payra power plant to shut down over coal shortage

4
Walton’s higher officials attend the grand launching ceremony of AIoT based Giantech series three new models of smart refrigerator. Photo: PR
Corporates

Bangladesh transforms into world's most advanced refrigerator producer country

5
Illustration: TBS
Economy

'E-com potential still untapped, needs more investments'

6
An anatomy of power crisis
Energy

An anatomy of power crisis