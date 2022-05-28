FBCCI warns of shutting down shops in case of extra stock of commodities

Economy

TBS Report
28 May, 2022, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 28 May, 2022, 07:02 pm

Related News

FBCCI warns of shutting down shops in case of extra stock of commodities

The current commodity price hikes are not an isolated event for Bangladesh. It is the global reality now, they say 

TBS Report
28 May, 2022, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 28 May, 2022, 07:02 pm
FBCCI warns of shutting down shops in case of extra stock of commodities

The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FBCCI) has warned traders that it will shut down shops if extra stock of essential goods is found stored up.

"We will no longer fine traders, rather we will shut their shops down and take steps for their licence cancellation," Abu Motaleb, a director of the association, said at a programme in the capital on Saturday.

The apex trade body of the country organised the event at Mohammadpur Town Hall Market to discuss the supply and price situation of daily commodities as their markets have been volatile since the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine war. 

Motaleb, however, failed to provide any information on whether they had found such unscrupulous traders till now or taken steps against them.

Earlier in recent drives, the Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection fined hundreds of edible oil traders for their additional stocks, stowed away intending to create an artificial supply shortage in the market and make higher profits. 

"We have suggested the government adjust local prices of edible oil keeping pace with global markets every 15 days but it did not do so. Even twenty-two days have passed since the last adjustment," said Mostofa Azad Chowdhury, senior vice-president of the FBCCI and convener of its market monitoring committee. 

"If any unrest comes again in the edible oil market, we will not take responsibility," he added and called for strict monitoring of spice markets as the demand for the items would sharply increase for Eid-ul-Azha. 

He also warned against the capitalisation on government procurement of rice from millers directly. 

Speaking at the programme, attended also by local business people, FBCCI office-bearers said the current commodity price hikes are not an isolated event for Bangladesh. It is the reality of the whole world now, they added. 

The FBCCI urged its district-level chambers to monitor their respective markets so that no one can take advantage of volatile global markets. 

The Russia-Ukraine war has caused global tension for food security as it fueled price hikes of essential commodities – from wheat flour to meat to soap – in many ways. 

The apex trade body regularly organises such events to point out reasons for price hikes in local markets. 

Top News

FBCCI / stockpile food

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

The death of Davos?

5h | Panorama
A male Baya Weaver beating wings. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Baya Weavers weave: ‘Must be witnessed to be fully credited’

8h | Panorama
Starlink is ideal in rural or remote locations where internet access has been unreliable or completely unavailable. Photo: SpaceX

Time for a reality check: How viable is Starlink in Bangladesh?

9h | Panorama
First Look: Nissan Magnite 1.0L Turbo

First Look: Nissan Magnite 1.0L Turbo

9h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Health benefits of wax apple

Health benefits of wax apple

1h | Videos
Successful entrepreneur in rooftop gardening

Successful entrepreneur in rooftop gardening

4h | Videos
Foods that will prevent future famines

Foods that will prevent future famines

7h | Videos
Sustainable initiative of Pcycle creating employment

Sustainable initiative of Pcycle creating employment

8h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh at risk of losing ownership of Banglar Samriddhi
Bangladesh

Bangladesh at risk of losing ownership of Banglar Samriddhi

2
Corporates go cashless…tax cut on cards
NBR

Corporates go cashless…tax cut on cards

3
Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Misfit Technologies: A Singaporean startup rooted firmly in Bangladesh

4
Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge
Bangladesh

Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge

5
British International Investment (BII) CEO Nick O’Donohoe. Illustration: TBS
Economy

BII to invest $450m in Bangladesh in 5 years

6
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Economy

Govt raises regulatory duty to discourage imports of 130 products