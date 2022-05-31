FBCCI wants loan moratorium facility till December 

The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce & Industries (FBCCI) has sought extension of the loan moratorium facility till December 2022 without any payment.

It also asked for an increase in the Export Development Fund from $7.5 billion to $10 billion, the FBCCI president Md Jashim Uddin told the media Tuesday (31 May).

FBCCI presented their demands to Bangladesh Bank for its consideration, said Bangladesh Bank spokesperson Sirajul Islam.

Till December last year, if 15% of the total debt was recovered, there was an opportunity for debtors to avoid being defaulters that ended this year.