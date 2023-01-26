FBCCI urges NBR to increase ease of doing business

Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) President Md Jashim Uddin called upon the National Board of Revenue (NBR) for ensuring the ease of doing business.

Increased involvement of businessmen is needed for this purpose, said the FBCCI president during a seminar organised by the NBR on the occasion of International Customs Day at a hotel in the capital on Thursday (26 January).

NBR Chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem on the occasion highlighted some of their initiatives in increasing trade facilitation.

He also urged concerned institutions outside NBR to increase the use of modern technology for trade facilitation.

FBCCI President Md Jashim Uddin called for the protection of local industry to discourage imports amid the current dollar crisis.

On the occasion of International Customs Day, 18 individuals and organisations were awarded World Customs Organization (WCO) certificates of merit.

Besides, nine companies have been recognised as Authorized Economic Operators (AEO) for easily releasing goods from the port as trusted traders.

A video message of Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal was broadcast on the occasion.

NBR members Masud Sadik, Abdul Mannan Shikder, Zakia Sultana and Chief Executive Officer of HSBC Mahbubur Rahman spoke at the event among others.