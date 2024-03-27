FBCCI urges market monitoring committees to take proactive measures against dishonest traders

The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) has urged market monitoring committees concerned to take proactive measures to prevent traders from making extra profits through illicit practices.

Md Amin Helali, senior vice president of FBCCI and convener of its market monitoring committee, made the call during a views exchange meeting with the local market monitoring committee leaders at Mohammadpur Town Hall Kitchen Market in the capital today (27 March).

Speaking at the meeting, Amin Helali emphasised the need to identify and punish dishonest businessmen and all parties involved in unethical practices.

He urged all to report to FBCCI about unscrupulous traders, assuring that strict actions would be taken against them with the cooperation of the government.

The FBCCI leader stated that the organisation is vigilantly monitoring the market as part of its responsibility in the private sector to ensure market stability during Ramadan.

He further said if traders remain vigilant and vocal, it is possible to prevent product adulteration and maintain control over product prices.

Mohammadpur Town Hall Kitchen Market Traders Association President Md Lutfor Rahman Babul expressed their commitment to collaborate with the government and FBCCI to control the market.