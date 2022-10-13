FBCCI urges JICA to help make Matarbari a petrochemical hub

The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) urged Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) to facilitate establishing a petrochemical industry in the Matarbari-Moheshkhali project area in Cox's Bazar.

FBCCI President Md Jashim Uddin proposed this at a discussion meeting regarding the Matarbari-Moheshkhali project at his office on Thursday with JICA head office officials, said a press release.

Bangladesh lacks a petrochemical industry despite high local industry demand. A petrochemical complex is much needed to keep the country's industrial development and economic growth going, it added.

The FBCCI chief also called for undertaking development projects in the sustainable energy sector as Bangladesh's geographical location and offshore economy have tremendous potential.

"However, harnessing these opportunities requires further development in infrastructure, ports, and the energy sector," he noted.

Md Jashim Uddin also urged JICA, a trusted development partner of Bangladesh, to devise projects in these regards.

Deputy Director of JICA Headquarters, Asakawa Yuka, hoped for the cooperation of the private sector of Bangladesh to make the Matarbari-Moheshkhali integrated development initiative successful.

Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) President, Md Saiful Islam, also director of FBCCI, called for JICA's cooperation in developing the FBCCI Innovation and Research Center.

FBCCI Director Abul Kasem Khan hoped JICA may conduct a feasibility study on conversion of the Dhaka-Chattogram highway from its existing 4-lanes to an 8-lane highway and development of its logistics.

FBCCI Vice-President Md Habib Ullah Dawn, and Director, Engineer Ghulam Mohammed Alomgir, called upon the Japanese companies to set up a chip manufacturing industry for electronic devices.