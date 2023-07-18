FBCCI urges Indian high commissioner to enhance regional trade

The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) has called for strengthening the regional trade in South Asia along with the bilateral trade between Bangladesh and India.

"India and Bangladesh have great commercial relations, but there is a scope of further strengthening the trade between the two countries. Bangladesh has many products to export to India which India imports from other countries of the world. Bangladesh can utilise this opportunity," FBCCI president Md Jashim Uddin told Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Kumar Verma in a courtesy meeting at the FBCCI office on Tuesday.

He said currently Bangladesh exports many international standard products including tiles, ceramic products, electronic equipment, and bicycles to various European countries, which the country can export to India, said a press release from the FBCCI, the country's top organisation of businessmen.

Stating that there are many opportunities to expand Bangladesh's trade with the northeastern states of India, the FBCCI president said the government can establish a special economic zone for India in the Sylhet-Sunamganj region if necessary. Products can be manufactured there and supplied to India's northeastern states.

Md Jashim Uddin also thanked the governments of Bangladesh and India for starting trade between the two countries in rupees.

During the meeting, Indian High Commissioner Pranay Kumar Verma also said there is huge potential for expanding trade between Bangladesh and India. He said Indian investors are interested in investing in Bangladesh.

Moreover, India is currently giving special importance to the regional communication system, he added.

FBCCI Senior Vice President Mostofa Azad Chowdhury Babu, Directors Syed Sadat Almas Kabir, Shah Jalal (Bachchu), Preeti Chakraborty, and Saarc Chamber Vice President Shafkat Hayday were also present at the meeting.