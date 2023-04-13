FBCCI urges govt to form industry and investment friendly budget

The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce & Industries (FBCCI) has urged the government to formulate an industry and investment friendly budget.

"We hope that the government will make a sincere effort to formulate an industry and investment friendly budget in order to establish the country's productive sector on a solid foundation to meet the ongoing globalisation challenges," said FBCCI President Md Jashim Uddin.

Md Jashim Uddin presented a proposal for the upcoming budget for 2023-24 fiscal at the 43rd meeting of the Consultative Committee of the National Board of Revenue at Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel in the capital on Thursday (13 April).

Photo: TBS

National Board of Revenue (NBR) Chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem presided over the meeting.

The FBCCI also suggested ensuring subsidy for small local businesses and Cottage, Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (CMSME).

They also urged the government to keep the daily essentials market steady by controlling prices and ensuring continuous supply of products.

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal attended the event as the chief guest.