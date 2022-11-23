FBCCI urges govt to discourage import of goods produced by local entrepreneurs

TBS Report
23 November, 2022, 06:20 pm
23 November, 2022, 06:23 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) has requested the government to discourage imports of the products that are being manufactured by the entrepreneurs of the country.

The country's apex trade body made the recommendation at a meeting of its Standing Committee on Handicrafts, Handloom, Cottage Industries, Ethnic and Tribal Products held on Tuesday (22 November), reads a press release. 

FBCCI Senior Vice President Mostafa Azad Chowdhury Babu was the chief guest in the meeting presided over by committee president Md Rashidul Karim Munna. 

The FBCCI committee decided to give importance to research, product quality improvement and marketing in the development of small and cottage industries of the country.

Addressing the meeting, Rashidul Karim Munna said, "Decision has been taken to find out the challenges and possibilities of the small and cottage industries and prepare an action plan for the next seven years."

He said that various meetings and seminars will be held at local and national levels in the coming days to provide ideas to entrepreneurs about product quality and other issues. 

The recommendations that will come through these events will be forwarded to the government through FBCCI, he added.

