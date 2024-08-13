FBCCI urges law enforcement to strengthen factory security amid growing concerns

The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) called upon law enforcement agencies to bolster security measures for the nation's factories and business establishments amid ongoing challenges today (13 August).

The top business organisation said that if the law and order situation improves, investors' confidence will be restored.

FBCCI President Mahbubul Alam made these remarks during a coordination meeting on business and industrial security held at the FBCCI office in Gulshan. The meeting was attended by Major General Md Moyeen Khan, General Officer Commanding (GOC) and Area Commander (Savar) of the 9th Infantry Division of the Bangladesh Army, along with business leaders from various chambers and associations.

In a press release, the FBCCI highlighted that the restoration of confidence among businessmen and investors hinges on enhancing security. President Mahbubul Alam expressed hope that the steps taken by the army would revitalise the economy by ensuring the safety of business establishments and industries.

General Officer Commanding Major General Md Moyeen Khan stressed the importance of safeguarding businesses and industries, warning that the economy could collapse without adequate protection. He reiterated the interim government's commitment to providing robust security for trade and industry.

Major General Khan also urged the Bangladesh Army to be vigilant in gathering information if any businesses or industrial establishments face threats such as extortion or attacks. Additionally, he mentioned that the army is actively working to alleviate container congestion and address irregularities at the ports.

Industrial Police DIG Md Azad Mia said most police personnel have already been deployed to protect industries, with the remaining members expected to join soon. He also noted that worker attendance in most industries remains encouraging.

Former FBCCI President Abdul Awal Mintoo underscored the link between social stability and investment, urging the army to prioritise improving the law and order situation to attract and retain investment in the country.