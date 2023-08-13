FBCCI set to open Gulshan office to better serve foreign investors

Economy

TBS Report
13 August, 2023, 09:30 pm
13 August, 2023

The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) is set to open a Gulshan office to better serve foreign investors, diplomats and accelerate its activities. 

In a significant development, FBCCI President Md Jashim Uddin on Sunday laid a foundation stone for the extended office space at the Tower of Akash in the capital's Gulshan area. 

Speaking at the ceremony, the FBCCI president said, "Previously, our activities were only Motijheel-centric. So ambassadors, foreign investors, and guests of different countries had to waste a lot of time going there to attend bilateral meetings."

Md Jashim Uddin said the establishment of an FBCCI branch office in Gulshan would significantly ease logistical challenges and save time. This office will play an important role in arranging the events and small-scale meetings of the organisation.

"With more than 40 diplomats from various countries having visited FBCCI during the current board's tenure, the need for a Gulshan branch office became evident. The move to set up this office was subsequently initiated to cater to these requirements," the FBCCI president said.

The upcoming Gulshan office is designed to feature a conference room, a lounge, and office spaces for the president and other office bearers. 

Md Jashim Uddin expressed optimism that the newly-elected board would leverage this office space to bolster the FBCCI's overall scope and impact.

Newly elected FBCCI president Md Mahbubul Alam expressed his intention to work for the business community of the country after taking charge as the president of FBCCI.

Seeking everyone's cooperation, he said, "We want to do work at the policy level to advance the country's business and industry."

FBCCI Senior Vice President Mostafa Azad Chowdhury Babu said "FBCCI has touched a new milestone by opening a Gulshan branch office. In the last two years, we had multiple meetings in Gulshan, Banani, and other places.  The opening of the office in Gulshan will enhance our ability to streamline these meetings effectively."

