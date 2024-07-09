FBCCI seeks stronger economic ties with China

TBS Report
09 July, 2024, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 09 July, 2024, 06:31 pm

FBCCI President Mahbubul Alam in a meeting with CCPIT Secretary General Sun Xiao in Beijing on 9 July. Photo: Courtesy
FBCCI President Mahbubul Alam in a meeting with CCPIT Secretary General Sun Xiao in Beijing on 9 July. Photo: Courtesy

FBCCI, the apex trade organisation of Bangladesh, has called for stronger trade and economic ties with China through strengthened collaboration with Chinese counterparts such as the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) and the China Chamber of International Commerce (CCOIC).

FBCCI President Mahbubul Alam made the call during a meeting with the leaders of CCPIT and CCOIC today (9 July) at the China World Summit Wing, Shangri-La Circle, in Beijing, reads a press statement.

During the meeting, the FBCCI president extended an invitation to Chinese businessmen to invest in Bangladesh, emphasising the array of facilities and incentives available for foreign investors.

Highlighting Bangladesh's robust infrastructural development, strategic location, and favourable business policies, Mahbubul assured the Chinese business leaders that Bangladesh offers a conducive environment for investment and that FBCCI will provide all kinds of support to the Chinese investors to facilitate their business in Bangladesh. 

He said the special economic zones, tax exemptions, and skilled workforce are the key advantages that make Bangladesh a lucrative destination for Chinese ventures.

The FBCCI president also stressed the potential for future collaborations with the CCPIT and CCOIC in several sectors, including information technology, garments, textiles, light engineering, and joint research initiatives to explore market opportunities.

Besides, he sought support from Chinese businesses for technology transfer.

Also speaking at the meeting, CCPIT Secretary General Sun Xiao appreciated the recent infrastructural development of Bangladesh.

He highlighted CCPIT's work on building a global corridor to facilitate seamless trade and investment flows, reinforcing the mutual benefits of a strengthened economic partnership between China and Bangladesh.

Leaders of the FBCCI, CCPIT and CCOIC reaffirmed their commitment for deeper economic collaboration, promising growth and prosperity for both Bangladesh and China.

 

