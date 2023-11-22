FBCCI seeks one-month extension of tax return submission deadline

An extension on the income tax return submission to 31 December, 2023, has been requested by the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) to the National Board of Revenue (NBR), according to local news portals.

The FBCCI President Mahbubul Alam sent a letter to the NBR, citing the political situation ahead of elections and due to the late publication of income tax circulars in line with the new Income Tax Act 2023, as the reason behind the request

The Dhaka Taxes Bar Association(DTBA) sent a letter requesting an extension for two months signed by its general secretary Md Towhid Uzzaman Khan Dipu on 10 November, citing similar reasons.