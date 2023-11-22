FBCCI seeks one-month extension of tax return submission deadline

Economy

TBS Report
22 November, 2023, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 22 November, 2023, 03:04 pm

Related News

FBCCI seeks one-month extension of tax return submission deadline

The letter cites the political situation ahead of elections, and the lack of preparations of many individuals to file income tax returns in line with new income tax law

TBS Report
22 November, 2023, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 22 November, 2023, 03:04 pm
FBCCI seeks one-month extension of tax return submission deadline

An extension on the income tax return submission to 31 December, 2023,  has been requested by the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) to the National Board of Revenue (NBR), according to local news portals.

The FBCCI President Mahbubul Alam sent a letter to the NBR, citing the political situation ahead of elections and due to the late publication of income tax circulars in line with the new Income Tax Act 2023, as the reason behind the request

The Dhaka Taxes Bar Association(DTBA) sent a letter requesting an extension for two months signed by its general secretary Md Towhid Uzzaman Khan Dipu on 10 November, citing similar reasons.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Top News

NBR / Income Tax / FBCCI / DTBA

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

5th grader Ahona Rida Zahra wants to become a vet and pursue her passion for trekking. PHOTO: COURTESY

Ahona: The 10-year-old girl who made it to the Annapurna Base camp

28m | Pursuit
Bangladeshi youth is increasingly embracing entrepreneurship, driven by a desire to become self-made individuals. In the photo, young entrepreneurs are receiving the Joy Bangla Award 2022. PHOTO: COURTESY

What does it take to be a young entrepreneur? Learning from BRAC’s entrepreneurship programme

38m | Pursuit
Kapil Dev receiving the 1983 ICC World Cup trophy. Photo: ICC Website

Flame that always burns bright: Falling in love with cricket

28m | Features
Illustration: TBS

How to protect your money during times of inflation, currency devaluation

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Loan defaulters can invest in private fuel refineries

Loan defaulters can invest in private fuel refineries

13m | TBS Economy
Sam Altman in talks to rejoin OpenAI board

Sam Altman in talks to rejoin OpenAI board

1h | Tech Talk
Cenbank scales down GDP forecast to 6.5% for FY24

Cenbank scales down GDP forecast to 6.5% for FY24

2h | TBS Economy
How the mighty watermelon became a symbol of pro-Palestinian resistance

How the mighty watermelon became a symbol of pro-Palestinian resistance

3h | TBS World