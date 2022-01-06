FBCCI seeks greater capacity at Ctg port

Economy

TBS Report
06 January, 2022, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 06 January, 2022, 09:29 pm

Related News

FBCCI seeks greater capacity at Ctg port

Added port capacity will attract more foreign investment

TBS Report
06 January, 2022, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 06 January, 2022, 09:29 pm
FBCCI President Md Jashim Uddin. Photo: Collected
FBCCI President Md Jashim Uddin. Photo: Collected

The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce & Industries (FBCCI) has called on the authorities to increase the capacity of Chittagong port in the interest of greater trade and commerce in the country.

"Increasing the capacity of Chittagong port will reduce the cost of doing business in the country by at least 5%," said FBCCI President Md Jashim Uddin.

"When production goes into full swing at Bangabandhu Industrial City and other economic zones of the country, the pressure on Chittagong Port will go up significantly," he pointed out, and stressed that the port's capacity must be increased.  

The call was made at the first meeting of the FBCCI Standing Committee on Ports and Shipping this year, on Thursday.

Speaking as chief guest, he said at present the speed of cargo vehicles on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway is 40km per hour. If this speed is doubled, the competitiveness of the export sector will increase another 6%.

Chemicals imported through Chittagong port have to be tested separately before unloading. However, Chittagong Customs does not have an adequate laboratory and it takes importers 10 to 12 days to get tests done. The FBCCI president said immediate steps should be taken to solve such problems at the port.

The FBCCI chief urged the standing committee to find short, medium, and long term solutions by first clearly identifying problems at Chittagong port.

FBCCI vice-president Md Habib Ullah Dawn said importing vehicles through Chittagong port costs twice as much compared to Mongla port. He noted that such widely differing costs at different ports in the same country are unreasonable.

Among others, Md Amin Helaly, FBCCI vice-president, AM Mahbub Chowdhury, standing committee director-in-charge, and Dr Md Pervez Shazzad Aktar, chairman of the committee, attended the meeting. 
 

FBCCI / Chattogram Port

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Taiwan’s tech giants are being hit by India culture shock

Taiwan’s tech giants are being hit by India culture shock

9h | Thoughts
: If we do indeed have a surplus budget, there are many areas we can invest in such as modernising our hospital facilities. Photo: Mumit M

Health needs a bigger budget but cannot spend the amount allocated. Why?

10h | Analysis
Awarded organisations on the stage. Photo: Noor A Alam

Joy Bangla Youth Award 2021: Organisations that stand out

10h | Pursuit
Dewan Alif Ovi. Illustration: TBS

Bangladesh’s poor application of forensic science in criminal justice. Apathy or legal ambiguity?

11h | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

The mysterious door that cannot be opened

The mysterious door that cannot be opened

1h | Videos
A market to buy money with money

A market to buy money with money

3h | Videos
Big potential in Bay as gas hydrates found

Big potential in Bay as gas hydrates found

3h | Videos
TBS Shorts: Mother Teresa

TBS Shorts: Mother Teresa

12h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Md Jahidul Islam
Bangladesh

Dhaka International Trade Fair kicks off at Purbachal

2
A top shot of Dhaka city. The photo was taken from the Gulshan area in the capital. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

DAP looks to make Dhaka liveable by 2035 – amid realtors’ opposition

3
House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it
Bangladesh

House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it

4
A German flag flutters in front of the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, September 6, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Education

Bangladeshi students seeking German visa have to wait 10-12 months: Ambassador

5
Photo: Leon Contreras/Unsplash
Bangladesh

Sky lanterns cause fire at 5 spots in Dhaka

6
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

UK plans to end private car ownership