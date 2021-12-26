FBCCI seeks further extension of loan rescheduling facility

The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FBCCI) has called for extending the loan rescheduling facility till July next year saying that economic activities affected by the coronavirus pandemic haven't returned to normalcy yet.

FBCCI President Md Jasim Uddin urged the Bangladesh Bank to announce the extension of loan rescheduling facility as soon as possible. He made the call at the FBCCI Annual General Meeting 2019-2020 held at the Officer's Club in the capital on Sunday (26 December).

"Extending the loan rescheduling period would bring relief to businessmen and speed up economic recovery," he said.

At the annual general meeting, Md Jasim Uddin urged the National Board of Revenue not to finalise new income tax law in a hurry.

"As an income tax law is currently in force, the new law should be enacted in consultation with all stakeholders, including the FBCCI," Md Jasim Uddin said.

"Bangladesh will have to face some challenges in the aftermath of (least developed countries) LDC transition. Entrepreneurs from all walks of life in the country need to work together to meet these challenges and take advantage of the potential of developing countries," said FBCCI President Md Jasim Uddin.

He said Bangladesh will become a developed country by 2041 through the joint efforts of all, adding that the FBCCI is actively participating in the meetings of the national committee headed by the chief secretary to the prime minister and various sub-committees under it to address the post-transformation challenges in developing countries.

Also, as part of policy advocacy to address post-2026 challenges, "Internal Resource Mobilisation and Tariff Rationalisation", "Global Market Access 2021-2026 and Beyond", "Investment Measures for Sustainable Inclusion" The strategy has been formulated in the form of a handbook. Which will be formally handed over to the government soon. At the same time, the process of setting up an Innovation Center at FBCCI is underway to enhance the sector-based capacity, he added.

"To make the FBCCI a truly research-oriented organisation, 18 sector-wise panel advisors have been appointed. The FBCCI will be able to make its recommendations to the government stronger through the analysis and advice of these experts in policy making on any issue," the FBCCI president further said.

FBCCI is working closely with the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority to ensure a better working environment in the country's industries, he said, adding that a safety council has already been set up at the FBCCI.