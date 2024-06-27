FBCCI seeks enough air cargo to increase exports of fruits, vegetables

UNB
27 June, 2024, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 27 June, 2024, 09:23 pm

Traders and exporters of the agriculture sector at a meeting of the Standing Committee on Import and Export of Fruits and Vegetables held at Motijheel office of FBCCI on 27 June. Photo: UNB
Traders and exporters of the agriculture sector at a meeting of the Standing Committee on Import and Export of Fruits and Vegetables held at Motijheel office of FBCCI on 27 June. Photo: UNB

The Federation of Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) sought enough air cargo to expand the export of fruits, vegetables, and other agricultural products.

Traders and exporters of the agriculture sector demanded to keep the airfare or freight cost at a reasonable level to survive in the competition in the export market. They spoke in the first meeting of the Standing Committee on Import and Export of Fruits and Vegetables held at Motijheel office of FBCCI on Thursday (27 June).

They also gave their opinion in favour of introducing a dedicated cargo system for transportation of perishable agricultural products.

Chairman of the committee and managing director of Mansoor General Trading Company Mohammad Mansoor presided over the meeting.

FBCCI Director Sirajul Islam served as the director-in-charge of the committee. FBCCI President Mahbubul Alam virtually joined the meeting as the chief guest.

Mahbubul said the cost of import and export of goods is increasing due to the dollar crisis, increased airfare, customs, and various complications related to the HS code. Due to this, the cost of running the business is also increasing.

He also said FBCCI has already held high-level discussions with the government to eliminate problems related to the import and export of goods.

 

