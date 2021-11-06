FBCCI seeks enhanced trade, investment ties with UK

The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FBCCI) has called upon the UK businessmen to come forward for further strengthening trade, investment and economic relations between the UK and Bangladesh.

FBCCI President Md. Jashim Uddin made the call at the Networking Business Meeting with the British Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BBCCI) on Friday in London.

While leading the Bangladeshi business delegation at the meeting, the FBCCI chief said that the UK and Bangladesh have an excellent bond of friendship which is reflected in partnership and people to people links.

The Bangladeshi Diaspora in the UK is taking an active participation in trade and investment through business and economic collaboration, he said.

In the context of the new economic development perspective, there are huge opportunities and prospects for further enhancing the trade and investment cooperation between the two countries, said the FBCCI chief.

He also mentioned that though UK is an important export destination of Bangladesh, but still exports of the country to the UK is concentrated to a few items like knitwear, woven garments, frozen fish and textile items.

Bangladesh offers one of the world's best competitive fiscal and non-fiscal incentives including profit repatriation, tax holiday and duty-free import of capital machinery, he added.

Mostofa Azad Chowdhury Babu, Senior Vice President, FBCCI mentioned that FBCCI and BBCCI can work together in a focused manner to promote our country's branding and facilitate export diversification, which is a must in the post LDC graduation period.

He urged NRB's to invest in Bangladesh.

M A Momen, Vice President of FBCCI emphasized on strengthening of relationship between FBCCI and BBCCI for business and economic activities. FBCCI as the apex trade body of Bangladesh is always open to facilitate any business interest in Bangladesh, he assured.

On the same day, FBCCI President along with other members of the delegation had a business meeting with Richard Burge, CEO of London Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI). At the meeting, it was discussed that steps might be taken to sign a MoU between the FBCCI and LCCI under which both can undertake business promotion activities including regular exchange of delegations, business information exchange, joint research, trade fairs and networking events.