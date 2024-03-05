FBCCI president expresses grief over fire at S Alam Group's sugar refinery

TBS Report
05 March, 2024, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 05 March, 2024, 08:59 pm

FBCCI President Mahbubul Alam. Photo: UNB
FBCCI President Mahbubul Alam. Photo: UNB

The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce & Industries (FBCCI) President Mahbubul Alam has expressed grief over yesterday's fire at a sugar refinery of S Alam Group in Chattogram's Karnaphuli.

In a statement today (5 March), he commented that such an accident is very sad and unexpected.

"Sugar is one of our daily essential products. The demand for sugar is high during the holy month of Ramadan. So the incident of fire in a sugar refinery is very sad.

The FBCCI president expressed hope that there will not be a shortage of sugar in the country's market during Ramadan as a result of this fire.

"We had organised a meeting about the supply of daily commodities in the upcoming month of Ramadan. Traders of this sector said that there is sufficient stock of sugar in the country. There is no possibility of a sugar crisis," he said.

Mahbubul urged retail traders, wholesale traders, importers, traders and mill owners to be more active to keep the market of all types of daily commodities stable during the month of Ramadan.

