FBCCI president calls for immediate implementation of Bangladesh Single Window Project

President Mahbubul Alam speaks at a workshop titled &quot;Bangladesh Single Window - Journey towards Seamless Trade,&quot; held at the FBCCI office in Motijheel on Monday (15 July). Photo: Courtesy
President Mahbubul Alam speaks at a workshop titled "Bangladesh Single Window - Journey towards Seamless Trade," held at the FBCCI office in Motijheel on Monday (15 July). Photo: Courtesy

Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) President Mahbubul Alam has called for the swift implementation of the Bangladesh Single Window (BSW) project to streamline trade processes in the country.

"As the volume of the country's economy grows, implementing the BSW is crucial for trade expansion. This system will increase revenue and reduce the difficulties faced by businesses," he said while speaking as the chief guest at a workshop titled "Bangladesh Single Window - Journey towards Seamless Trade," held at the FBCCI office in Motijheel on Monday (15 July). 

He highlighted that the BSW would lower the cost of doing business and enhance the investment-friendly environment. 

"Through this system, traders will access all trade-related information from a single platform, and all necessary licenses can be obtained from one place," he explained.

During the workshop, organisers noted that the trade portal and trade registration module of the BSW have already been completed. 

The registration process for C&F (Clearing and Forwarding) agents will become effective in the next two weeks. Additionally, the Directorate of Drug Administration, Directorate of Environment, and CLP (Customs, Licensing, and Permits) processing have commenced. The registration process for other organizations and CLP activities will start soon.

BSW Project Director ABM Shafiqur Rahman announced that 19 agencies providing various licensing services will be integrated into the BSW system initially. 

The work on creating the BSW portal has been completed, and it is planned to be operational by December, Rahman said.

