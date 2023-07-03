FBCCI polls: 70 nominations submitted against 23 director posts

TBS Report
03 July, 2023, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 03 July, 2023, 05:31 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

 

A total of 70 nominations were submitted for 23 director posts in the upcoming election of the trade body, Federation of Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industries (FBCCI), slated for 31 July.

With the slogan of "Smart Bangladesh, Smart FBCCI", the Sommilito Babosayee Parisad submitted 26 nomination papers from the Association Group to compete in the polls for the 2013-25 term.

Besides, 39 businessmen, under the leadership of this year's presidential candidate Mahbubul Alom, and five other candidates individually submitted their nominations.

Additionally, 27 candidates submitted nominations this year from the Chamber Group.

From the Association Group, a total of 23 candidates will be elected through direct vote.

According to the FBCCI election board, chaired by former president of Bangladesh Textile Mills Association Matin Chowdhury, the candidates are preparing to hold the election and have already booked the Bangabandhu International Convention Center (BICC) as the venue of projection meetings as well as for the polls.

The list of candidates will be published on 15 July and the final date of cancellation of candidature is 18 July. The final list will be announced on the same day.

A senior member of the election board Md Shamsul Alam called upon all candidates to take preparation by maintaining the bi-laws of the election.

The panel leader of the Sammilito Babosayee Parisad, Mir Nizam Uddin Ahmed, said the Parisad was formed aiming to bring real businessmen in leadership posts at the trade body.

The candidates of the Parisad are Mir Nizam Uddin Ahmed, Mushtaqim Ashraf, Nizam Uddin Rajesh, Md. Jahurul Islam, Sheikh Ahmed Uddin, Jakir Hossain Rony, Md. Rabiul Haque Badsha, Md. Maruf Ahmed, BM Shoeb, Tapan Kumar Majumder, Md. Iqbal Mahmud, Syed Md. Bokhtear, Hafez Haji Md. Enayetullah, Md. Aftab Javed, Mostofa Al Mahmud, Dr. Mohammad Mahbub Hafiz, Md. Amir Hossain Nurani, Md. Ishaqul Hossain Sweet, Engr. Md Ismail Karim Chowdhury, Haji Md. Abul Hashem, Sirajul Islam, Saifur Rahman Md. Shahidul Haque Molla, Md. Rakibul Alam, Md Lokman Hossain Akash and Md. Salam Hossain Ash.

As per the schedule, the election will be held from 9am-4pm, and the names of the elected directors will be announced after the poll.

Elections for the posts of FBCCI president, senior vice-president and six vice-presidents will be held on 2 August this year by the elected directors.

