FBCCI to organise int’l fair to showcase Bangladeshi products

The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) will organise a three-day international fair – Best of Bangladesh – to showcase Bangladeshi products and services to the world.

Bangladeshi manufacturers and corporate houses will get to present their products and services at the event, which the apex trade body is planning to organise in March next year as part of its 50th anniversary celebrations.

Marking its golden jubilee, FBCCI will also hold the Bangladesh Business Summit alongside the fair with the participation of business delegations from various countries to attract investment and open doors for local companies to expand businesses internationally.

FBCCI believes the event, planned at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre, will play an important role in attracting domestic and foreign investment by highlighting the country's socio-economic progress and the vast investment potential in Bangladesh.

Since its inception in 1973, FBCCI has been working with the main objective of the overall development of businesses by bringing together various business organisations and chambers of Bangladesh.

In the three-day arrangement from 11-13 March, 2023, the business summit will continue for two days.

The trade body has written to the Ministry of Commerce on 2 November seeking cooperation in inviting foreign guests to the summit.

According to the letter to the commerce minister, the opening ceremony and a plenary session will be held on the first day of the business summit, in which the investment potential and opportunities of Bangladesh will be highlighted to the foreign guests.

The second day will feature 5 parallel sessions on SME, infrastructure, digital economy, consumer goods/FMCG, long term financing and green investment.

In addition to local stakeholders, investors and businesspeople from countries – interested in potential investment – including Japan, Italy, Singapore, China, the United States, the United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, India, Malaysia, Canada, Thailand, Turkey, Brunei, South Korea and Indonesia will attend the event, said the letter.

FBCCI has also sought cooperation in inviting the trade commissioner of the European Union, the DG of the World Trade Organisation and ministers of relevant ministries, including commerce, industry and investment, of the participant countries.