FBCCI led delegation to attend COP26 as PM’s entourage

A high-level trade delegation from the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) left Dhaka on Sunday for a two-week visit to the United Kingdom and France as the entourage of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to attend the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) and other events.

The delegation is led by FBCCI President Md Jashim Uddin.

While in the UK, the delegation will participate with the Prime Minister at the COP26 to be held in Glasgow on Monday and Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the business leaders will start their journey from Glasgow to London.

They will take part in the conference titled "Bangladesh Investments Summit-2021: Building Sustainable Growth Partnership" organised by Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) at the Queen Elizabeth Center Broad Sanctuary in London on Thursday.

At the conference, FBCCI and HSBC will sign an agreement titled "Joint Study for the UK and Bangladesh Markets to Foster the Bilateral Trade and Investment" in the presence of PM.

The FBCCI-led delegation will attend a meeting with Commonwealth Enterprise & Investment Council (CWEIC) at the Mayfair in London that afternoon.

In the evening, the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the UK Bangladesh Catalyst of Commerce and Industry (UKBCCI) will be renewed.

They will attend another meeting with the London Chambers of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) in the morning on Friday and attend a networking dinner hosted by the British Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BBCCI) in the evening.

A MoU will be signed between the Chamber Wales and the Wales-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry on 8 November.

The delegation will leave London for Paris, France, on 9 November.

They will take part in the award ceremony of UNESCO Bangladesh's "Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman International Prize for the Creative Economy" and a high-level segment of UNESCO on 10 November.

The business leaders are also scheduled to attend the France-Bangladesh Business Council meeting and the signing ceremony of a MoU with the French Business Confederation.

The trade delegation is scheduled to leave Paris on 13 November and is expected to reach Dhaka on 14 November.

The 29-member trade delegation includes former FBCCI President Md Shafiul Islam (Mohiuddin), FBCCI Senior Vice President Mostofa Azad Chowdhury Babu, Vice Presidents M A Momen, Md Aminul Haque Shamim and Md Amin Helaly, MCCI President Nihad Kabir, FBCCI Director Md Rejaul Kariem Rejnu, Md Saiful Islam, Tabarakul Tosaddek Hossain Khan Tito, Dr Kazi Ertaza Hassan, Shomi Kaiser, Syed Sadat Almas Kabir, Priti Chakraborty, Dr Nadia Binte Amin, Khan Ahmed Shuvo and Dr Ferdousi Begum, former FBCCI vice-president Md Helal Uddin, former Director Prabir Kumar Saha, Khandaker Mashiuzzaman (Romel), Engineer Mohd Mohabbat Ullah, Samiul Haque Safa, BGMEA director Asif Ashraf, Director of Bengal Group of Industries Jasmin Akhter and Saiful Alam, British Business Group Chairman Md Mahbub Ur Rahman, Director of Ecochem Bangladesh (Pvt) Ltd Md Shahidul Islam (Niru), director of People's Energy Ltd Sajeda Zaman and Orchard Group Managing Director Eazaz Mohammed.