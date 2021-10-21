FBCCI keen to boost bilateral trade with Apex Spanish trade body

Economy 
21 October, 2021, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 21 October, 2021, 07:30 pm

“Exchange of business information will be easier if FBCCI signs a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Spanish apex trade body, which was agreed by the Ambassador Francisco de Asis Benitez Salas,” he recommended

"It is important to develop relations between the businessmen of Bangladesh and Spain in order to strengthen trade relations between the countries," said Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce & Industries (FBCCI) President Jashim Uddin.

"Exchange of business information will be easier if FBCCI signs a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Spanish apex trade body, which was agreed by the Ambassador Francisco de Asis Benitez Salas," he recommended.

A draft of MoU will be sent to the Spanish embassy soon in this regard, FBCCI president stated.

"Bangladesh is an attractive destination for foreign investors not only for exports but also for the huge domestic market," he added.  

Announcing the establishment of 100 economic zones across the country, the FBCCI president said that Spain can select a dedicated economic zone to set up factories like China, Japan, Korea and India.

Besides, the Spanish Ambassador to Bangladesh, Francisco de Asis Benitez Salas, said, "Although there is a huge potential to increase trade in Bangladesh, only a handful of Spanish companies are doing business there."

It is possible to increase the trade further but for that Bangladesh has to be introduced to the Spanish entrepreneurs, he added while making a courtesy call to FBCCI President on Thursday morning.

According to the Spanish ambassador, "A few companies including Inditex and Zara are doing business in Bangladesh.

But there are many world-class Spanish companies in a number of sectors, including agriculture and food processing, and machine manufacturers."

"But many of them do not have the right idea about Bangladesh. Therefore, the possibility of trade relations between the two countries is still untapped," he said.

Mostofa Azad Chowdhury Babu, Senior Vice President of FBCCI, present there, highlighted the possibility of joint ventures of businessmen to invest in the ceramic and tiles sector.

FBCCI vice-presidents, MA Momen and Md Habib Ullah Dawn, director Mohammed Riyad Ali and CEO Mohammad Mahfuzul Hoque were also present there, among others.

