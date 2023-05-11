FBCCI goes to election on 31 July

FBCCI goes to election on 31 July

The election of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) for the term 2023-25 will be held on 31 July. 

The apex trade body announced its schedule for the biennial election on Thursday. 

As per the schedule, the last date for submitting nominations for directors' posts is 1 July, and the list of candidates will be published on 15 July. 

The last date of withdrawal of candidature is 18 July, and the final list of candidates will be published on the same day.

The last date for sending the names of the general body (GB) members to the federation is 3 June.

The election board (EB) will publish the primary voter list on 11 June. After verification, the final voter list will be published on 21 June. 

The elected directors will host the election for the president, senior vice president, and six vice presidents on 2 August.

The former president of the Bangladesh Textile Mills Association (BTMA) A Matin Chowdhury is the chairman of the 2023–25 election board. The other two board members are-- former FBCCI director Shamsul Alam and director of Agrani Bank KMN Manjurul Hoque.

FBCCI

