FBCCI to enhance trade ties with Brazil, two MoU inked

The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce & Industries (FBCCI) is keen to develop trade relations with Brazil - the largest economy in Latin America.

As a part of this initiative, FBCCI has signed two Memoranda of Understanding with the Rio de Janeiro Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Sao Paulo Chamber of Commerce; two of the country's most influential trade organizations.

Federation chief Jashim Uddin on behalf FBCCI signed the MoU during the visit to Brazil as entourage of State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam.

The signing between Rio de Janeiro Chamber of Commerce and Industry and FBCCI took place in Rio de Janeiro, the second Capital of Brazil on July 20 and Sao Paulo Chamber of Commerce inked the MoU in Sao Paulo-the port city of the Country on July 21.

The state minister Shahriar Alam and Bangladesh Ambassador to Brazil Sadia Faizunnesa and the President of Brazil Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce Shahriar Ahmed also witnessed the MoU signing ceremonies.

Earlier, FBCCI President Jashim Uddin has had meetings with Apex Brazil- Country's Trade and Investment Development Agency and the main industry representative organization National Industry Confederation (CNI). Issues related to bilateral trade and investment potentials, challenges, and the way forward were discussed in these meetings.

FBCCI President expected the visit will facilitate exchange of delegations in future and bolster bilateral trade relations.

"Bangladesh now needs to explore and expand new markets; diversification of export basket and new sources for import have become essential. Therefore, establishing trade ties with Brazil, the 10th largest economy of the world will add new dimensions to Bangladesh's export earnings, as well as help expand its footstep in other countries of South America", he added.

Bangladesh delegation led by State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam left Dhaka for Brazil last Sunday.