FBCCI for energy roadmap to ensure energy security

Economy

TBS Report
25 April, 2022, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 25 April, 2022, 07:54 pm

Related News

FBCCI for energy roadmap to ensure energy security

A roadmap will remove uncertainties on the availability of gas and electricity during the setting up of a new factory 

TBS Report
25 April, 2022, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 25 April, 2022, 07:54 pm

Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FBCCI) President Md Jashim Uddin has urged the government to make an energy roadmap to ensure energy security in industries. 
 
"At the time of setting up a new factory, the industrialists are facing uncertainty as to whether gas and electricity will be available, where the gas will be available and what the prices will be in the future. A roadmap on energy will remove these uncertainties," he said at the second meeting of the FBCCI's Standing Committee on Power, Energy, and Utilities virtually held on Monday.
 
Humayun Rashid, chairman of the Standing Committee who presided over the meeting, said the use of domestic resources has to be increased to ensure energy security in the country in the long run. 

Mentioning that there is a plan to increase the price of electricity, he fears it would further increase the price of the daily commodities, said a press release. 
 
Citing the example of Sri Lanka, Humayun Rashid, also MD and CEO of Energy pack Power Generation Limited, said the energy crisis worsens the suffering in that country. 

Abul Kasem Khan, director-in-charge of the standing committee and director of the FBCCI, said the Russia-Ukraine war fueled up the energy challenges. Therefore, most countries are now thinking of revamping the renewable energy roadmap. 

Bangladesh should also think about the sourcing of oil and gas, he added. 

The FBCCI director further called for strengthening Bangladesh Petroleum Exploration and Production Company Limited (BAPEX) in the forthcoming budget to increase the exploration and extraction of the country's minerals.
 
Mollah M Amzad Hossain, the editor of the energy magazine Energy and Power, said by 2025, the ratio of imported LNG to local gas will be equal. Then the price of gas will increase more. The country's rerolling, glass and ceramic industries will no longer survive unless the price of the gas is controlled. 

He emphasised the extraction of domestic oil and gas to ensure energy security in the country.
 
Committee Co-Chairman Md Salauddin Yusuf, Mahfuzul Hoque Shah, Ahmed Jamal, Data Magfur, Kazi Aminul Haque, Nazmul Haque, Shahid Alam and Secretary-General of FBCCI Mohammad Mahfuzal Hoque were also present at the meeting.

Top News / Energy

FBCCI / energy security

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Members and activists of Azov regiment take part in a protest against local elections in pro-Russian rebel-held areas of eastern Ukraine on 20 May, 2016. Photo: Reuters

Azov Battalion: The far-right defenders of Mariupol making Putin’s words ring true

6h | Panorama
Hatil’s Sofa Fusion: Is it a sofa or a bed?

Hatil’s Sofa Fusion: Is it a sofa or a bed?

8h | Brands
Illustration: TBS

Our farmlands are disappearing fast. Compact housing can be a solution 

9h | Panorama
he 35 MW plant has 1,37,520 solar panels and 12 central inverters – 3.125 MW each – to supply electricity to the national grid. Photo: Courtesy

SPECTRA SOLAR PARK: New generation takes an interest in renewables

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What's the logic behind removing playground and constructing a police station?

What's the logic behind removing playground and constructing a police station?

6h | Videos
Photo: Collected

Self Protect: An emergency safety app

6h | Videos
Is now the right time to buy gold?

Is now the right time to buy gold?

10h | Videos
When will Russia-Ukraine war end?

When will Russia-Ukraine war end?

10h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Economy

Rod, scrap market stagnates 

2
photo: Bayezid Hasan, Coca-Cola Bangladesh
Splash

Bulbuli: Rituraj and Nandita’s journey to Coke Studio Bangla

3
With some support, a slice of $600b semiconductor market can be ours
Industry

With some support, a slice of $600b semiconductor market can be ours

4
Phot: Collected
Telecom

BTCL launches pre-paid telephone, internet bundle service

5
We have gas reserve for 10 years only – then what?
Energy

We have gas reserve for 10 years only – then what?

6
KGH Chapter 2. Photo: Collected
Splash

Amazon Prime Video acquires OTT Rights for KGF: Chapter 2