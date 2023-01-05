FBCCI demands technical, vocational centres at district, upazila level

The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FBCCI) has called for setting up of an equal number of technical or vocational training schools and colleges at the district and upazila level to align the institutional education curriculum with the industry.

"The government must focus on developing skilled manpower to achieve various economic and development goals. There is no alternative to developing skilled manpower to further accelerate efforts to achieve the SDGs," FBCCI Senior Vice President Mostafa Azad Chowdhury Babu said on Thursday while speaking as the chief guest at the 2nd meeting of the "FBCCI's Standing Committee on National Economic Policy and Planning, 8th Five Year Plan, SDGs and Achieving Vision 2041".

He said that the number of skilled people is insignificant in this country with a huge population. It is very important to provide training by skilled trainers to develop skilled manpower. He also stressed on bringing expert trainers from abroad to make the country's youth skilled.

Besides, Mustafa Azad Chowdhury Babu urged the government to keep a quota for the import of essential commodities including sugar, and chickpeas to ensure respite in the market in the month of Ramadan.

FBCCI Vice President MA Momen said that it is important to sustain entrepreneurs for the development of the country's economy. He said that financial policies need to be simplified to sustain new entrepreneurs.

Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) President Samir Sattar said that foreign investment is very important in achieving SDGs.

He urged to increase the amount of foreign investment, build skilled manpower and lay emphasis on the development of non-traditional sectors.

Director-in-charge of the standing committee at the meeting Nadia Binte Amin said that the government's policy support should be increased to exploit the potential of the SME sector.

In the discussion session, members of the standing committee demanded to achieve the goals of improved management at the government level, preparation of technical curriculum by skilled people from the grassroots, skills ,training and arrangement for recognised foreign certificates.

Chairman of the committee and former FBCCI director AKM Shamsuddoha chaired the meeting while FBCCI director Hafez Haroon, Nizam Uddin, Akkas Mahmud, Secretary General Mohammad Mahfuzul and other committee members were also present.