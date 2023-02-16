FBCCI committee’s tenure extended till 19 August

FBCCI committee’s tenure extended till 19 August

The tenure of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry's (FBCCI) current board of directors, led by its President Md Jashim Uddin, has been extended by three months.

The committee elected for the 2021-23 term, which was supposed to dissolve on 19 May, will now discharge duties till 19 August, Jashim Uddin confirmed The Business Standard on Thursday. 

Mostofa Azad Chowdhury Babu, Senior Vice President of the FBCCI, said that they had received a letter from the Commerce Ministry extending the term.

Earlier, FBCCI submitted an application to the ministry seeking a six-month extension of the current committee after a board meeting of the apex trade body on 26 January, said sources.

The extension will facilitate hosting the "Business Summit 2023" successfully, which is scheduled to take place in March, said FBCCI President Jashim Uddin.

