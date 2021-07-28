FBCCI chief urges Muslim countries to invest in thriving Bangladesh

Economy

TBS Report
28 July, 2021, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 28 July, 2021, 09:28 pm

Related News

FBCCI chief urges Muslim countries to invest in thriving Bangladesh

FBCCI president made this request during the virtually held 1st International Islamic Food Processing Association (IFPA) conference

TBS Report
28 July, 2021, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 28 July, 2021, 09:28 pm
FBCCI chief urges Muslim countries to invest in thriving Bangladesh

Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) President, Jashim Uddin, urged member countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to invest in Bangladesh as the country is offering lucrative investment opportunities to investors. 

Agriculture and agro-processing, jute and jute goods, flower cultivation, commercial plantations, horticulture, silk, furniture, handicrafts, integrated shrimp cultivation, and frozen foods are some of the potential sectors to invest in the country, he said. 

FBCCI president made this request during the virtually held 1st International Islamic Food Processing Association (IFPA) conference on intra-OIC agri-food opportunities and challenges.

As a member state of OIC, Bangladesh is actively participating in OIC operations for peace, prosperity, and development in the Muslim world, said Jashim Uddin.   

He also highlighted the Bangladesh government's development strategies and policy support to ensure self-sufficiency in food grain production, said a media statement issued on Tuesday. 

In the context of the ongoing pandemic, the FBCCI chief said there is a need for concerted effort and collaboration between OIC states, to tackle the challenges of food security, supply chains, food shortages, and price spikes. 

He also emphasised the importance and need for developing a halal ecosystem through halal standardisation, collaboration in halal food processing, halal testing labs, and halal certification in OIC countries.

The International Islamic Food Processing Association (IFPA) was established under the auspices of the OIC specialised institution of Islamic Organisation for Food Security (IOFS). 

IFPA aims to develop a direct relationship between agricultural businesses in the IOFS member states by establishing B2B cooperation between the private sectors of IOFS countries.

 

Top News

FBCCI / FBCCI chief / invest in thriving Bangladesh / FBCCI President Jashim Uddin

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Money: FDA approval of Beximco’s ninth drug

TBS Money: FDA approval of Beximco’s ninth drug

6h | Videos
TBS Stories: Drones, a new dimension in videography

TBS Stories: Drones, a new dimension in videography

6h | Videos
TBS Today: Slow credit growth hinders economy recovery

TBS Today: Slow credit growth hinders economy recovery

2d | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: How effective is the recent lockdown implementation?

TBS Current Affairs: How effective is the recent lockdown implementation?

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected.
Education

Assignments for 2022 SSC, HSC candidates suspended

2
SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects
Education

SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects

3
Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone
Glitz

Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone

4
Farmers fail to sell cattle even at losses
Bangladesh

Farmers fail to sell cattle even at losses

5
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Cooking oil can be used as tool to reduce child marriage in Bangladesh, US study finds

6
File Photo of Bangladesh Bank : Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Economy

Dhamakashopping: BB freezes 14 bank accounts over alleged money laundering 