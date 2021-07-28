FBCCI chief urges Muslim countries to invest in thriving Bangladesh

Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) President, Jashim Uddin, urged member countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to invest in Bangladesh as the country is offering lucrative investment opportunities to investors.

Agriculture and agro-processing, jute and jute goods, flower cultivation, commercial plantations, horticulture, silk, furniture, handicrafts, integrated shrimp cultivation, and frozen foods are some of the potential sectors to invest in the country, he said.

FBCCI president made this request during the virtually held 1st International Islamic Food Processing Association (IFPA) conference on intra-OIC agri-food opportunities and challenges.

As a member state of OIC, Bangladesh is actively participating in OIC operations for peace, prosperity, and development in the Muslim world, said Jashim Uddin.

He also highlighted the Bangladesh government's development strategies and policy support to ensure self-sufficiency in food grain production, said a media statement issued on Tuesday.

In the context of the ongoing pandemic, the FBCCI chief said there is a need for concerted effort and collaboration between OIC states, to tackle the challenges of food security, supply chains, food shortages, and price spikes.

He also emphasised the importance and need for developing a halal ecosystem through halal standardisation, collaboration in halal food processing, halal testing labs, and halal certification in OIC countries.

The International Islamic Food Processing Association (IFPA) was established under the auspices of the OIC specialised institution of Islamic Organisation for Food Security (IOFS).

IFPA aims to develop a direct relationship between agricultural businesses in the IOFS member states by establishing B2B cooperation between the private sectors of IOFS countries.