FBCCI chief seeks Mexican investment in industrial research and development

Economy

TBS Report
05 April, 2022, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 05 April, 2022, 03:16 pm

Related News

FBCCI chief seeks Mexican investment in industrial research and development

TBS Report
05 April, 2022, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 05 April, 2022, 03:16 pm
FBCCI chief seeks Mexican investment in industrial research and development

The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FBCCI) President Md Jashim Uddin has sought investment from Mexico in industrial research and development. 

FBCCI chief made the call during the launching ceremony of the Mexico-Bangladesh Virtual Business Platform on Monday (4 April), said a press release. 

A webinar was organised by Mexican Business Council for Foreign Trade, Investment and Technology (COMCE) in this regard. 

While Speaking at the webinar, FBCCI President Md Jashim Uddin said, "Diplomatic relations between Bangladesh and Mexico were officially established on 8 July 1975. Since then, the relations between the two countries have gradually enhanced, but have not yet reached to its fullest potential. Highlighting the rapid development and favorable investment policy in Bangladesh." 

The FBCCI Chief urged Mexico to invest in R&D in the thriving sectors with new innovation like agro-based products, frozen fish, FMCG, diversified jute and leather goods, automobile pharmaceuticals, plastic goods, home furnishings and home textiles, light engineering, ceramics, home appliances furniture and information technology.

FBCCI Director Abul Kasem Khan presented a power-point presentation on trade and investment opportunities and potentials in Bangladesh and Mexico.

Ambassador of Mexico to India (concurrent to Bangladesh) Federico Salas Lotfe,  Ambassador of Bangladesh to Mexico Abida Islam, Vice Chairman and Chairman of the Asia Pacific Business Section, COMCE Ambassdor Sergio Ley, Vice-chairman of the Asia Pacific Business Section, COMCE Agustin Garcia Rechy, FBCCI Director Prity Chakraborty ‍and Secretary General Mohammad Mahfuzul Hoque were present at the webinar.

The session was moderated by the manager of the Asia Pacific Business Section, COMCE, Jessica Ortiz.

Bangladesh / Top News

Mexico / Bangladesh / FBCCI

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Professor Rabbani’s innovations have been helping out the medical field for long but he does not patent his inventions. Photo: Noor-a-Alam

Professor Rabbani: A physicist and his patent-free medical inventions for the Global South

3h | Panorama
The architecture of tomorrow mimics nature to cool the planet

The architecture of tomorrow mimics nature to cool the planet

2h | Habitat
Women&#039;s activist organisation Naripokkho formed a human chain and demanded immediate arrest and trial of constable Nazmul Tareq on 3 April. Photo: PR

A teep and the art of telling women what not to wear

4h | Panorama
There is a casual sitting area on the floor and a thin L-shaped waterway around it. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Dzable Studio: Bringing nature inside to create peace of mind

3h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

History of the bindi

History of the bindi

5h | Videos
Salma Khatun is in ICC 'most valuable XI'

Salma Khatun is in ICC 'most valuable XI'

6h | Videos
Harassment over wearing teep: Violations of rights and law, say prominent citizens

Harassment over wearing teep: Violations of rights and law, say prominent citizens

6h | Videos
Sri Lanka in extreme economic crisis

Sri Lanka in extreme economic crisis

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
People queue outside a state-run supermarket to buy essential food items in Colombo, Sept. 3 Photographer: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP
Economy

Sri Lanka seeks new $250M swap from Bangladesh

2
Picture: Collected
Industry

Bashundhara bringing in a private marketplace

3
Dasherkandi Sewage Treatment Plant in the capital, the largest one in South Asia, is scheduled to begin operation in June with a daily capacity to process sewage for nearly five million in Dhaka. The China-funded project will create 1,000 jobs. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

South Asia’s largest STP in Dasherkandi to operate from June

4
City Bank opens Amex Domestic Lounge at Dhaka Airport
Banking

City Bank opens Amex Domestic Lounge at Dhaka Airport

5
File photo of a BRTC Bus/Collected
Transport

BRTC to buy 320 buses to carry metro rail passengers

6
Amir Khan. Photo: Collected
Splash

Aamir Khan decided to quit film Industry ahead of Laal Singh Chaddha release