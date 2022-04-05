FBCCI chief seeks Mexican investment in industrial research and development

The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FBCCI) President Md Jashim Uddin has sought investment from Mexico in industrial research and development.

FBCCI chief made the call during the launching ceremony of the Mexico-Bangladesh Virtual Business Platform on Monday (4 April), said a press release.

A webinar was organised by Mexican Business Council for Foreign Trade, Investment and Technology (COMCE) in this regard.

While Speaking at the webinar, FBCCI President Md Jashim Uddin said, "Diplomatic relations between Bangladesh and Mexico were officially established on 8 July 1975. Since then, the relations between the two countries have gradually enhanced, but have not yet reached to its fullest potential. Highlighting the rapid development and favorable investment policy in Bangladesh."

The FBCCI Chief urged Mexico to invest in R&D in the thriving sectors with new innovation like agro-based products, frozen fish, FMCG, diversified jute and leather goods, automobile pharmaceuticals, plastic goods, home furnishings and home textiles, light engineering, ceramics, home appliances furniture and information technology.

FBCCI Director Abul Kasem Khan presented a power-point presentation on trade and investment opportunities and potentials in Bangladesh and Mexico.

Ambassador of Mexico to India (concurrent to Bangladesh) Federico Salas Lotfe, Ambassador of Bangladesh to Mexico Abida Islam, Vice Chairman and Chairman of the Asia Pacific Business Section, COMCE Ambassdor Sergio Ley, Vice-chairman of the Asia Pacific Business Section, COMCE Agustin Garcia Rechy, FBCCI Director Prity Chakraborty ‍and Secretary General Mohammad Mahfuzul Hoque were present at the webinar.

The session was moderated by the manager of the Asia Pacific Business Section, COMCE, Jessica Ortiz.