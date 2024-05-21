FBCCI calls for identifying priority sectors for export diversification

Economy

TBS Report
21 May, 2024, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 21 May, 2024, 07:00 pm

Related News

FBCCI calls for identifying priority sectors for export diversification

FBCCI Senior Vice President Md Amin Helali emphasised giving opportunity to the capable sectors to participate in the international market on a priority basis

TBS Report
21 May, 2024, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 21 May, 2024, 07:00 pm
FBCCI calls for identifying priority sectors for export diversification

The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FBCCI) today (21 May) called for identifying potential sectors to accelerate the country's export diversification and market expansion.

Speaking at a meeting of the FBCCI Standing Committee on Export Affairs held at FBCCI office in Dhaka, FBCCI Senior Vice President Md Amin Helali emphasised giving opportunity to the capable sectors to participate in the international market on a priority basis. 

"Beside the ready-made garments, many industrial sectors are doing well in our country. Initially we need to determine which sectors are ready for export. They should be given the opportunity to enter the international market on a priority basis by making a specific list," said Helali.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The FBCCI senior vice president called on the committee members to identify and find solutions to the barriers to exporting products to India's Seven Sisters, China, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Nepal as well as neighbouring countries and other potential markets.

During the open discussion, the members of the committee suggested taking coordinated steps in government and private initiatives regarding increasing the capacity of ports to increase exports, maintaining stability in cargo air fares, improving the quality of products produced in the country, improving the quality of products according to the needs of different markets, increasing competitiveness, and reducing business costs.

Bangladesh

FBCCI / export / export diversification

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Tea vs coffee: Who wins the throne as a mightier caffeinated beverage? 

Tea vs coffee: Who wins the throne as a mightier caffeinated beverage? 

1h | Features
From April to June, Jarul flowers are seen in places like roadsides, grown naturally. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Jarul: Petals that touch our souls

10h | Panorama
There are almost 8,000 dispensaries and a large number of consumer-agro firms across the country. Photo: Bloomberg

Thailand's cannabis U-turn is a cautionary tale

1d | Panorama
The newly built Canton Tower, which is 604 meters tall, is now the main attraction of tourism in Guangzhou and proof of China’s fast growth. Photo: Bloomberg

'Everything is big in China'

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

US imposes sanctions on ex-army chief Aziz Ahmed

US imposes sanctions on ex-army chief Aziz Ahmed

2h | Videos
When and where Ebrahim Raisi's funeral?

When and where Ebrahim Raisi's funeral?

4h | Videos
When and where Ebrahim Raisi's funeral?

When and where Ebrahim Raisi's funeral?

4h | Videos
World leaders who died in air crashes

World leaders who died in air crashes

5h | Videos