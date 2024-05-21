FBCCI calls for identifying priority sectors for export diversification

The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FBCCI) today (21 May) called for identifying potential sectors to accelerate the country's export diversification and market expansion.

Speaking at a meeting of the FBCCI Standing Committee on Export Affairs held at FBCCI office in Dhaka, FBCCI Senior Vice President Md Amin Helali emphasised giving opportunity to the capable sectors to participate in the international market on a priority basis.

"Beside the ready-made garments, many industrial sectors are doing well in our country. Initially we need to determine which sectors are ready for export. They should be given the opportunity to enter the international market on a priority basis by making a specific list," said Helali.

The FBCCI senior vice president called on the committee members to identify and find solutions to the barriers to exporting products to India's Seven Sisters, China, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Nepal as well as neighbouring countries and other potential markets.

During the open discussion, the members of the committee suggested taking coordinated steps in government and private initiatives regarding increasing the capacity of ports to increase exports, maintaining stability in cargo air fares, improving the quality of products produced in the country, improving the quality of products according to the needs of different markets, increasing competitiveness, and reducing business costs.