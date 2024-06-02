FBCCI calls on businesses to prevent supply of substandard fire safety equipment

The meeting of FBCCI Standing Committee on Fire Safety and Security, Disaster and Explosion was held at Motijheel office of the FBCCI on Sunday (2 June). Photo: UNB.

The country's apex trade body FBCCI on Sunday (2 June) urged businesses to prevent and regulate the supply of substandard fire safety equipment in the market to ensure safety of residential, commercial and industrial establishments.

It also called upon the businesspeople and entrepreneurs of this sector to take necessary initiatives in this regard.

Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) President Mahbubul Alam directed the businesses concerned and entrepreneurs to take steps in this regard.

He made the call in the meeting of FBCCI Standing Committee on Fire Safety and Security, Disaster and Explosion organised at Motijheel office of the FBCCI chaired by Chairman of Standing Committee and Vice President of Electronic Safety and Security Association of Bangladesh Matin Khan.

Participating in the meeting virtually, FBCCI President Mahbubul Alam said that fire safety and security have now become a part of life.

"There is no alternative to ensuring fire safety in the protection of life and property. Therefore, during the construction of any building or factory, provision should be made for fire safety."

But he said that substandard fire safety equipment puts investment at risk.

"Those who are bringing these substandard products to the market should be identified and brought under the law," he added.

For this, the FBCCI chief said that it is necessary to form an investigation committee with all the stakeholders of this sector.

Mahbubul Alam emphasised on creating widespread awareness among common people about fire safety and disaster management.

"We spend money to build houses. There we use expensive tiles, marble stones or construction materials. But I do not spend any money on fire safety. We need to change our mentality for the sake of security of property and life."

Senior Vice President of FBCCI Md Amin Helali said that to make our business, trade and economy sustainable, the issue of fire safety and security must be taken seriously.

"A rich database should be created by linking fire safety requirements, equipment market and demand, import dependency, potential and constraints for setting up industry at local level."

He urged the participants of the fire safety equipment industry to take the lead in this regard.

Director-in-charge of the committee Md. Niaz Ali Chishti urged the standing committee to provide information to the marketers of fake and substandard equipment.

In collaboration with FBCCI and BSTI, Electronic Safety and Security Association of Bangladesh and associate organisations will be more strict in preventing counterfeit products, he said.

He also informed about organizing a seminar at the national level with all the stakeholders including Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Security, Directorate of Disaster Management, BSTI, NBR.

In the discussion, he also emphasized on starting production of fire safety equipment at the local level.

Chairman of the committee Matin Khan said that the progress made by the country's garment industry in terms of fire safety and compliance issues is commendable.

"But other industries are far behind in this regard. The government should pay attention to this. In addition, training and skill building should be provided to ensure proper use of fire extinguishers," he said.