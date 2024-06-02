FBCCI calls on businesses to prevent supply of substandard fire safety equipment

Economy

UNB
02 June, 2024, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 02 June, 2024, 07:24 pm

Related News

FBCCI calls on businesses to prevent supply of substandard fire safety equipment

It also called upon the businesspeople and entrepreneurs of this sector to take necessary initiatives in this regard

UNB
02 June, 2024, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 02 June, 2024, 07:24 pm
The meeting of FBCCI Standing Committee on Fire Safety and Security, Disaster and Explosion was held at Motijheel office of the FBCCI on Sunday (2 June). Photo: UNB.
The meeting of FBCCI Standing Committee on Fire Safety and Security, Disaster and Explosion was held at Motijheel office of the FBCCI on Sunday (2 June). Photo: UNB.

The country's apex trade body FBCCI on Sunday (2 June) urged businesses to prevent and regulate the supply of substandard fire safety equipment in the market  to ensure safety of residential, commercial and industrial establishments.

It also called upon the businesspeople and entrepreneurs of this sector to take necessary initiatives in this regard.

Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) President Mahbubul Alam directed the businesses concerned and entrepreneurs to take steps in this regard.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

He made the call in the meeting of FBCCI Standing Committee on Fire Safety and Security, Disaster and Explosion organised at Motijheel office of the FBCCI chaired by Chairman of Standing Committee and Vice President of Electronic Safety and Security Association of Bangladesh Matin Khan.

Participating in the meeting virtually, FBCCI President Mahbubul Alam said that fire safety and security have now become a part of life.

"There is no alternative to ensuring fire safety in the protection of life and property. Therefore, during the construction of any building or factory, provision should be made for fire safety."

But he said that substandard fire safety equipment puts investment at risk. 

"Those who are bringing these substandard products to the market should be identified and brought under the law," he added.

For this, the FBCCI chief said that it is necessary to form an investigation committee with all the stakeholders of this sector.

Mahbubul Alam emphasised on creating widespread awareness among common people about fire safety and disaster management.

"We spend money to build houses. There we use expensive tiles, marble stones or construction materials. But I do not spend any money on fire safety. We need to change our mentality for the sake of security of property and life."

Senior Vice President of FBCCI Md Amin Helali said that to make our business, trade and economy sustainable, the issue of fire safety and security must be taken seriously.

"A rich database should be created by linking fire safety requirements, equipment market and demand, import dependency, potential and constraints for setting up industry at local level."

He urged the participants of the fire safety equipment industry to take the lead in this regard.

Director-in-charge of the committee Md. Niaz Ali Chishti urged the standing committee to provide information to the marketers of fake and substandard equipment.

In collaboration with FBCCI and BSTI, Electronic Safety and Security Association of Bangladesh and associate organisations will be more strict in preventing counterfeit products, he said.

He also informed about organizing a seminar at the national level with all the stakeholders including Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Security, Directorate of Disaster Management, BSTI, NBR.

In the discussion, he also emphasized on starting production of fire safety equipment at the local level.

Chairman of the committee Matin Khan said that the progress made by the country's garment industry in terms of fire safety and compliance issues is commendable.

"But other industries are far behind in this regard. The government should pay attention to this. In addition, training and skill building should be provided to ensure proper use of fire extinguishers," he said.

Top News

FBCCI / fire safety / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

From left, Amrapali, Haribhanga and Langra varieties of mango

Know your mango: The sweetest ones 'Amrapali, Haribhanga, Langra' are yet to arrive

3h | Features
Since most of the performance parts are borrowed from newer Evos, the exterior is only what represents Sarwar’s passion project as the Evolution V. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

Sarwar and Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution V: The duo that won the Rallycross Championship 2024

7h | Wheels
Previously, fishermen used to catch 8-10,000 fish in one trip, but now they struggle to catch even 2,000. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Empty nets, heavy hearts: The fishermen's struggles at the sea

6h | Panorama
Babar Ali on the top of the world. Photo: Courtesy

When Babar Ali came face-to-face with climate change during his Everest-Lhotse summit

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Benazir's wealth is coming out in the investigation

Benazir's wealth is coming out in the investigation

12m | Videos
What is the role of the economy in Modi's victory?

What is the role of the economy in Modi's victory?

1h | Videos
West Indies are in search of their 3rd T20 WC title

West Indies are in search of their 3rd T20 WC title

1h | Videos
Russia Strikes Ukraine Overnight After U.S. Weapons Approval

Russia Strikes Ukraine Overnight After U.S. Weapons Approval

4h | Videos