FBCCI and JCCI sign MoU to further strengthen bilateral trade

Economy

TBS Report
27 April, 2023, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 27 April, 2023, 06:08 pm

The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) and Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JCCI) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) today to further strengthen bilateral trade and economic relations.  

FBCCI President Md Jashim Uddin and JCCI Chairman Mr. Ken Kobayashi signed the MoU on behalf of their organisations at The Westin Tokyo, Japan on Thursday (27 April), reads a press release.

Under the MoU, the parties will cooperate with each other to develop more productive contacts between the businesses of the two countries. Exchange knowledge and information related to bilateral trade and economic development. 

They will also cooperate to identify the common obstacles to trade and investment in both countries and strive to eliminate challenges. 

The MoU was signed at the inauguration of the summit on Trade and Investment Opportunities between Bangladesh and Japan held at The Westin Tokyo, Japan. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was the chief guest at the inauguration. 

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen, State Minister of ICT Division Zunaid Ahmed Palak, Private Industry and Investment Adviser to the prime minister Salman F Rahman, FBCCI former president Md Shafiul Islam (Mohiuddin) MP, Vice Presidents M A Momen, Aminul Haque Shamim, Md Amin Helaly, Salahuddin Alamgir, Md Habib Ullah Dawn, Directors, Executive Chairman of BIDA Lokman Hossain Miah, Executive Chairman of BEZA Shaikh Yusuf Harun, ambassadors of the two countries, high officials of the governments, business leaders were present at the summit. 

FBCCI President Md Jashim Uddin said, "Japan has been a consistent partner in Bangladesh's development journey. This year marks 51 years of Japan-Bangladesh relations. As we celebrate this milestone anniversary, we must reflect on the progress we have made together."

Emphasising the market prospects of both countries, the FBCCI president said, "As we navigate the ever-changing global economic landscape, our two countries must explore new opportunities and deepen our bilateral relations and explore potential sectors." 

"We hope the ongoing discussions to ease and support the businesses from both sides through the gateway of RCEP (Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership) by 2026 will serve to further strengthen our ties, he added.
 

FBCCI

