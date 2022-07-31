FBCCI against removing cap on bank interest rates

Economy

TBS Report 
31 July, 2022, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 31 July, 2022, 05:25 pm

Related News

FBCCI against removing cap on bank interest rates

TBS Report 
31 July, 2022, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 31 July, 2022, 05:25 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) has taken a stand against the demand to remove the cap of the existing 9% lending rate and deposit rate of 6%.

"If the cap is lifted, interest rates will rise to 16-17%, which will hamper private sector investment," said Md Jashim Uddin, FBCCI president at a luncheon meeting organised by Bangladesh -Malaysia Chamber of Commerce and Industry ( BMCCI) Sunday (31 July). 

Prime Minister's private industry and investment advisor Salman F Rahman was the chief guest in the meeting titled "Anatomy of a macroeconomic crisis".

In the meeting, Dr Ahsan H Mansur, executive director of Policy Research Institute (PRI) and chairman of Brac Bank urged to lift the existing cap on bank deposit interest rates.

"There is speculation that a group is taking money from banks to buy dollars, which is one of the reasons behind the rise in the dollar exchange rate," he said. 

Opposing Dr Mansur's statement, the FBCCI president clarified his position against lifting the cap.

While presenting the keynote paper at the meeting, Dr Selim Raihan, executive director at South Asian Network on Economic Modeling (SANEM) opined that raising deposit and interest rates would be logical.

Salman F Rahman said Bangladesh Bank has not found any evidence to the claim that a group is buying dollars with money from the bank.

BMCCI President Syed Almas Kabir and Malaysian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Haznah Md Hashim among others addressed the meeting.
 

Top News / Banking

FBCCI / Interest Rate

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Most comfortable fabric fits to pick out for rainy days

Most comfortable fabric fits to pick out for rainy days

6h | Mode
Get artistic in House of Ahmed’s new Creative Lounge

Get artistic in House of Ahmed’s new Creative Lounge

7h | Mode
The tragic train-microbus collision in Mirsarai of Chattogram on 29 July, which left 11 dead and seven injured, was the latest addition to a long list of accidents caused by rail crossings. Photo: TBS

When death becomes a companion to commuting

9h | Panorama
Photo: Saikat Roy

Honda CBR 150R: The most comfortable sports bike available 

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

How banks made millions from volatile dollar market

How banks made millions from volatile dollar market

Now | Videos
Photo: TBS

Bangladesh's first robotics school in Cumilla

8h | Videos
'Raising price of electricity to decrease subsidy is illogical'

'Raising price of electricity to decrease subsidy is illogical'

8h | Videos
Does Russia want to win the war by wasting time?

Does Russia want to win the war by wasting time?

8h | Videos

Most Read

1
Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT
Economy

Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT

2
Bangladesh receives $1.64b remittance in 21 days of July: BB
Economy

Bangladesh receives $1.64b remittance in 21 days of July: BB

3
From left: Debapriya Bhattacharya, Ahsan H Mansur and MM Akash. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

$4.5 billion dollar IMF loan: The pros and cons

4
Dollar price soars to record Tk112
Economy

Dollar price soars to record Tk112

5
Employees work at at a garments factory in Gazipur, Bangladesh, February 7, 2021. Picture taken February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain/File Photo
RMG

Bangladesh's garments exporters brace for slowdown after Walmart warning

6
5,400 Bangladeshis get work visas to Romania
Migration

5,400 Bangladeshis get work visas to Romania