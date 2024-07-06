Fabricated numbers to show higher export part of conspiracy: BTMA president

Mohammad Ali Khokon, the president of the Bangladesh Textile Mills Association (BTMA) speaks during a press conference at his office on the capital's Panthapath on Saturday, 6 July 2024. Photo: TBS

Showing inflated export figures through false information was part of a conspiracy that has harmed entrepreneurs in the country's textile sector, claimed Mohammad Ali Khokon, the president of the Bangladesh Textile Mills Association (BTMA) today (6 July).

"When we brought to the government's attention at a Bangladesh Bank meeting that the export figures were being reported higher, the governor scolded us saying exports have increased, yet we claim they are lower," he said during a press conference at his office on the capital's Panthapath.

"Now it's being said that the exports were indeed lower. We haven't benefited from this; instead, it has damaged us as part of a conspiracy," Khokon said.

Today's press conference was organised to highlight how the reduction of cash incentives could harm the textile sector.

"Reducing cash incentives would severely jeopardise the industry and halt its progress, potentially leading to its demise like the jute industry in the future," said the BTMA president.

He also voiced concerns that, for these reasons, the industry might eventually become dependent on foreign markets.