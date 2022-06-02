Exports sees 23% growth in May

Economy

TBS Report
02 June, 2022, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 02 June, 2022, 02:58 pm

Related News

Exports sees 23% growth in May

TBS Report
02 June, 2022, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 02 June, 2022, 02:58 pm
For Bangladesh, its economic vulnerability is exacerbated further by a lack of economic diversification and export product concentration. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin
For Bangladesh, its economic vulnerability is exacerbated further by a lack of economic diversification and export product concentration. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

Bangladesh recorded export amounting to $3.83 billion in May this year, according to data released by the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) on Thursday (02 June).

The export receipts couldn't surpass the $3.89 billion target set for the month. However, the export has been 23.24% high than the $3.10 billion of May last year.

Bangladesh's strategic export target for May 2022 was set at $3.89 billion. 

Finance projects export fall, remittance rise

Earnings in May fell compared to April when the country's export earnings crossed $4.73 billion. Country's export was above $4 billion for the last 6 months, before falling from the mark in May this year. 

The country's exporters posted 34.09% year-on-year growth in export earnings to $47.17 billion in the July-May period of the current fiscal year of 2021-22.

In April, the exports clocked the $4 billion mark with 51% year-on-year growth, raking in $43.34 billion in 10 months of the current fiscal year.

Due to the huge trade deficit in the current financial year, Bangladesh has also plunged into a large deficit in the current account balance of foreign transactions.

The country's trade deficit is growing sharply owing to a massive increase in imports compared to exports and the rise in prices of all kinds of products such as food items and fuels in the world market.

In the first nine months of fiscal 2021-2022, the trade deficit was about $25 billion which was 9.25% higher than that of the full period of the previous fiscal year. The deficit is around 64% more than the July-March period.

The trade deficit for the nine months of fiscal 2020-21 was $15.28 billion while it stood at $22.80 billion for the entire fiscal year.

Top News

Bnagladesh / export

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Bloomberg

The virtue bubble is about to burst. Good riddance

31m | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

When visas are dearer than fully funded admissions

3h | Pursuit
Tousif Islam (left), Ahmad Fahim Shihab (middle), Dibakar Mandal Rudra (right). Photo: Courtesy

Specorp: How starting early makes all the difference

2h | Pursuit
Shahidul Islam. Illustration: TBS

‘To popularise treasury bonds, the govt must stop relying on savings certificates’

4h | Interviews

More Videos from TBS

A different initiative of a book trader in Cumilla

A different initiative of a book trader in Cumilla

3h | Videos
FIFA World Cup graffiti art in Dhaka

FIFA World Cup graffiti art in Dhaka

4h | Videos
Why is it so risky to fly in Nepal?

Why is it so risky to fly in Nepal?

4h | Videos
Bangladeshis can invest in India under new trade deal

Bangladeshis can invest in India under new trade deal

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed
Banking

Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed

2
Rains to drench Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Rains to drench Bangladesh

3
All banks have to sell dollars at same rate
Economy

All banks have to sell dollars at same rate

4
British International Investment (BII) CEO Nick O’Donohoe. Illustration: TBS
Economy

BII to invest $450m in Bangladesh in 5 years

5
Photo: Collected
Banking

Bangladesh Bank increases policy rate to 5%

6
Librarians are teachers, not clerks or booksellers
Thoughts

Librarians are teachers, not clerks or booksellers