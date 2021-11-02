Exports see record $4.73B rise in October

Exports have fetched $4.73 billion in the month of October as single-month highest – a figure 60.37% higher than last year.

The 60.37% year-on-year rise beat the $3.46 billion target set for the month, according to data released by Bangladesh's Export Promotion Bureau on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, exports rose 22.6% to $15.75 billion in the July-October period, surpassing the $13.89 billion target.

RMG exports increased by 20.8% to $12.62 billion in the July-October period, compared to the $11.23 billion targets for the period.