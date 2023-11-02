October export earnings lowest in last 26 months

Jasim Uddin
02 November, 2023, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 02 November, 2023, 06:45 pm

Illustration: Collected
Illustration: Collected

Bangladesh's exports suffered a setback in October and experienced the lowest earnings in the last 26 months since August 2021 – during the Covid-19 pandemic when merchandise shipments totalled $3.38 billion.

The shipments declined by 13.64% compared to the same month in the previous year, according to data released by the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) on Thursday (2 November).

The total value of exports for October this year amounted to $3.76 billion, a decrease from the $4.35 billion recorded in October of the preceding year.

On the other hand, the country's merchandise exports came below the $4 billion mark for the fifth time during this period.  

Analysing the data, the country's main export driver apparel shipment dropped 13.93% to $3.16 billion in October compared to the same month last year.

However, despite the decline in October, the overall export performance for the July-October period of the current fiscal year remained positive, showing a growth of 3.52% compared to the same period in the previous year. 

However, this growth fell short of the government's target by 9.31%.

Speaking to The Business Standard Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) President Faruque Hassan said the apparel shipment saw negative growth in October this year in any equation year on year or month on month.

He said, "the apparel shipments declined by 12.5% compared to September this year and the year-on-year also saw a negative growth."

The sector faces this unwanted situation due to two major reasons – declining demand on global markers and disruption in their supply chain, he added.

"Since 23 October, the apparel industry has been facing labour unrest in its major industrial zone. As a result, over 500 factories shut their production till Thursday, which was reflected in their shipment value," he said.

