Export earnings see 31.26% growth in November

Economy

TBS Report
02 December, 2021, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 02 December, 2021, 05:48 pm

Related News

Export earnings see 31.26% growth in November

The country's export earnings were $3.57 billion in November 2020

TBS Report
02 December, 2021, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 02 December, 2021, 05:48 pm
File photo. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
File photo. Photo: Mumit M/TBS

Bangladesh's export earnings saw 31.26% year-on-year growth to $4.04 billion in November this year compared to the same month of the previous year. 

The improvement has been largely credited to the performance of apparel shipments while frozen and live fish, agricultural products, leather and leather goods, home textile, jute and jute goods also showed moderate growth throughout the month. 

However, the earnings are about $686 million lower than the incomes of October this year, according to the latest provisional data from the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) released Thursday. 

Engineering products export saw 18.09% negative growth in November. 

In October, Bangladesh posted an exceptional growth with around 60% to $4.73 billion, which was the highest ever in a single month.

According to the EPB data, the country's export earnings were $3.57 billion in November 2020. 

EPB data showed that $3.23 billion export earnings came from the readymade garments (RMG) sector.  

The latest export data published by EPB for the period Jul-Nov of FY2021-22 shows 22.9% growth in RMG export, compared to Jul-Nov of FY2020-21. 

For the month of November, the export of RMG increased by 32.34%. For knitwear the growth is 33.05% and for woven the growth is 31.48%. 

Mohiuddin Rubel, a director of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), said, "If we also look at the export value for November 2021, it shows that we exported $3.24 billion of RMG in spite of having a 32% growth."

This means export in November 2020 was much less which is $2.44 billion, he added.

Rubel also highlighted that the price of the raw materials including textile, dyes and chemicals has gone up. 

"The freight cost has reached a record height. So obviously export value accommodates the inflation of input cost, so the growth in export is rather nominal, not absolute," he said.

Bangladesh / Top News

Export earnings / November / Export Promotion Bureau (EPB)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bangladeshi engineer Bashima named in Forbes 30 under 30 list

Bangladeshi engineer Bashima named in Forbes 30 under 30 list

7h | Pursuit
In order to compete with other buses, the drivers drive recklessly, disregarding road safety and, as a result, killing people on the road. Photo: Mumit M

Bus drivers are not the only ones to blame for accidents

5h | Panorama
Mohammad Zia Uddin, head of supply, Reckitt-Benckiser.

Meet a supply chain ‘guru’ who handled a pandemic supply chain crisis and intends to pass on the torch

8h | Panorama
Annapurna Base Camp in Nepal.

Top four trekking destinations in the world

1d | Explorer

More Videos from TBS

Private sector credit growth sees big lift in October

Private sector credit growth sees big lift in October

21h | Videos
Bangladesh's first sky dining

Bangladesh's first sky dining

21h | Videos
Ritu: First transgender UP Chairman in Bangladesh

Ritu: First transgender UP Chairman in Bangladesh

22h | Videos
Biillion dollar investment proposal at Bida Summit

Biillion dollar investment proposal at Bida Summit

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones
Tech

Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones

2
Mega Paln For Expressway
Infrastructure

8 expressways by 2041 – to boost regional connectivity

3
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Strong quake jolts country

4
Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December
Transport

Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December

5
Photo: Collected
Glitz

'Ranveer Singh’s father paid YRF 20 crores to launch him'

6
Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub
Aviation

Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub