Defying economic shocks, export earnings register 5.89% growth in January

Despite a constant onslaught of economic challenges, Bangladesh's export earnings grew by 5.89% in January, hitting $5.13 billion in the first month of the new year.

The earnings were $4.85 billion in the same month of last fiscal year, according to data released by the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) on Thursday (2 February).

This year's January earnings came close to the monthly strategic target of $5.24 billion.

Export earnings in the first seven months (July-January) of FY23 increased by 9.81% to $31.44 billion compared with that of $29.54 billion in the same period of FY22.

The bulk of the growth came from readymade garments, a sector on which exports are highly-dependent on.

Earnings from readymade garment products (RMG) in July-January of FY23 grew by 14.32% to $27.41 billion from $23.98 billion in the same period of the previous fiscal year.

Exports of woven garments in the same period grew by 16.30% to $12.45 billion. Earnings from knitwear increased by 12.70% to $14.96 billion.

Speaking with The Business Standard, TAD Group Managing Director Ashikur Rahman Tuhin said, "RMG exports increased slightly in January. This is a positive sign. But we need more orders as this is peak business season."

The former BGMEA director, however, also said it was important to note that growth numbers in the months of January had been higher earlier.

Even though the industry is currently facing a sluggish trend in work orders from global apparel buyers amid Ukraine-war induced economic slowdown in major export destinations, increasing interest being shown by many new buyers has made RMG exporters optimistic about the continuation of the rising trend in export growth this year and the years ahead.

The global apparel demand is plummeting but we are hopeful about increasing our market share, Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) President Faruque Hassan had said in November.

He said the Bangladesh RMG industry is expected to grab 12% of the global market by 2023.

This isn't the first time Bangladesh's economy has shown signs of turning around from economic hits.

Despite all the lockdowns, travel restrictions, and pandemic-induced economic downturn, Bangladesh recorded its highest ever single- month export earnings amounting to $4.72 billion in December 2021.

With ups, there are are also downs

Although a number of sectors showed increased growth – export earnings from leather and leather goods during July-January of FY23 increased by 7.37%, leather-footwear by 4.12% and other leather products by 22.23% growth – there were also some notable dips.

Earnings from home textile export fell by 16.65% to $692.86 million compared to the $831.31 million in the same period of FY22.

Agriculture products also found fewer buyers as export earnings dipped by 25.86% to $555.27 million from $748.99 million in the same period of FY22.

Exports of jute and jute goods fell by 21.22% to $548.10 million compared with that of $995.73 million, the EPB data showed.

Frozen and live fish exports dipped by 22.83% in the first seven months of FY23.

Meanwhile, remittance inflow increased by 15.24% to $1.96 billion in January compared to that of December last year, as per Bangladesh Bank (BB) data.

With the latest addition, the year-on-year growth in receiving remittances stood at 4.3% for the first seven months, July to January, of the ongoing fiscal year (FY23) as the country received $12.45 billion in total during the period.