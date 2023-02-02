Defying economic shocks, export earnings register 5.89% growth in January

Economy

TBS Report
02 February, 2023, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 02 February, 2023, 02:15 pm

Related News

Defying economic shocks, export earnings register 5.89% growth in January

TBS Report
02 February, 2023, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 02 February, 2023, 02:15 pm
Representational image. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Representational image. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

Despite a constant onslaught of economic challenges, Bangladesh's export earnings grew by 5.89% in January, hitting $5.13 billion in the first month of the new year.

The earnings were $4.85 billion in the same month of last fiscal year, according to data released by the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) on Thursday (2 February).

This year's January earnings came close to the monthly strategic target of $5.24 billion.

Export earnings in the first seven months (July-January) of FY23 increased by 9.81% to $31.44 billion compared with that of $29.54 billion in the same period of FY22.

The bulk of the growth came from readymade garments, a sector on which exports are highly-dependent on.

Earnings from readymade garment products (RMG) in July-January of FY23 grew by 14.32% to $27.41 billion from $23.98 billion in the same period of the previous fiscal year.

Exports of woven garments in the same period grew by 16.30% to $12.45 billion. Earnings from knitwear increased by 12.70% to $14.96 billion.

Speaking with The Business Standard, TAD Group Managing Director Ashikur Rahman Tuhin said, "RMG exports increased slightly in January. This is a positive sign. But we need more orders as this is peak business season."

The former BGMEA director, however, also said it was important to note that growth numbers in the months of January had been higher earlier.

Bangladesh economy: A resurgence is round the corner!

Even though the industry is currently facing a sluggish trend in work orders from global apparel buyers amid Ukraine-war induced economic slowdown in major export destinations, increasing interest being shown by many new buyers has made RMG exporters optimistic about the continuation of the rising trend in export growth this year and the years ahead.

The global apparel demand is plummeting but we are hopeful about increasing our market share, Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) President Faruque Hassan had said in November.

He said the Bangladesh RMG industry is expected to grab 12% of the global market by 2023.

This isn't the first time Bangladesh's economy has shown signs of turning around from economic hits.

Despite all the lockdowns, travel restrictions, and pandemic-induced economic downturn, Bangladesh recorded its highest ever single- month export earnings amounting to $4.72 billion in December 2021.

With ups, there are are also downs

Although a number of sectors showed increased growth – export earnings from leather and leather goods during July-January of FY23 increased by 7.37%, leather-footwear by 4.12% and other leather products by 22.23% growth – there were also some notable dips.

Earnings from home textile export fell by 16.65% to $692.86 million compared to the $831.31 million in the same period of FY22.

Agriculture products also found fewer buyers as export earnings dipped by 25.86% to $555.27 million from $748.99 million in the same period of FY22.

Exports of jute and jute goods fell by 21.22% to $548.10 million compared with that of $995.73 million, the EPB data showed.

Frozen and live fish exports dipped by 22.83% in the first seven months of FY23.

Meanwhile, remittance inflow increased by 15.24% to $1.96 billion in January compared to that of December last year, as per Bangladesh Bank (BB) data. 

With the latest addition, the year-on-year growth in receiving remittances stood at 4.3% for the first seven months, July to January, of the ongoing fiscal year (FY23) as the country received $12.45 billion in total during the period.

Bangladesh / Top News

Export earnings

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Six Jeep Wranglers and a special XJ Jeep Cherokee set out into the depths of Lalakhal, Sylhet for an experience of a lifetime. Photo: Ahbaar Mohammad

Jeep Life Bangladesh: A club for Jeep owners to harness the power of their vehicles

3h | Wheels
While the Padma bridge in operation is changing the lives of millions in the south for the better, passenger rush to Shimulia ghat died down. Photo: Masum Billah

How are the Shimulia ghat businesses faring after Padma bridge?

5h | Panorama
After so many investments going embarrassingly wrong, as was the case with Sam Bankman-Fried, perhaps tech investors’ preference for less experience will wane. Photo: Bloomberg

Are you the next Steve Jobs? Good luck raising money in 2023

5h | Panorama
An elderly couple's lonely battle to save Dhaka's trees

An elderly couple's lonely battle to save Dhaka's trees

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Is Hathurusingha the most successful coach of Bangladesh?

Is Hathurusingha the most successful coach of Bangladesh?

18h | TBS SPORTS
Semiconductor, pharma should get more attention

Semiconductor, pharma should get more attention

20h | TBS Round Table
Dhali Al Mamun’s art depicts colonial impact

Dhali Al Mamun’s art depicts colonial impact

19h | TBS Stories
Jewel's humanitarian store

Jewel's humanitarian store

17h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Bapex calls candidates for job test 9 years after advert!
Bangladesh

Bapex calls candidates for job test 9 years after advert!

2
Leepu realised his love for cars from a young age and for the last 40 years, he has transformed, designed and customised hundreds of cars. Photo: Collected
Panorama

'I am not crazy about cars anymore': Nizamuddin Awlia Leepu

3
Photo: Collected
Energy

8 Ctg power plants out of production

4
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington, U.S., September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo
Economy

IMF approves $4.7 billion loan for Bangladesh, calls for ambitious reforms

5
Photo: Collected
Court

Japanese mother gets guardianship of daughters, free to leave country

6
Fund cut as Dhaka's fast-track transit projects on slow spending lane
Infrastructure

Fund cut as Dhaka's fast-track transit projects on slow spending lane