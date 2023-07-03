Export earnings reach $55.55 billion in FY23

TBS Report
03 July, 2023, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 03 July, 2023, 05:18 pm

Bangladesh's merchandise exports grew 6.67% to $55.55 billion in the outgoing fiscal year 2022-23 compared to $52.08 billion in the same duration of the last fiscal year, according to data released by the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) on Monday.

However, the country earned 4.28% less than the export target, which was set at $58 billion, due to the lukewarm demand, ongoing economic turmoil, geopolitical crisis, and inflationary pressures in the destinations.

According to the EPB data, apparel exports in July-June of FY23 grew by 10.27% to $46.99 billion from $42.61 billion in the same period of FY22.

Apart from the readymade garments (RMG) sector, it is concerning to note that several prominent export sectors, including leather, jute, home textiles, agricultural products, and engineering products, fetched negative growth during FY23.

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan told The Business Standard, "We are making every effort to expand the range of apparel products within the sector and explore new markets to achieve double-digit growth even during a global economic recession, despite the shrinking global apparel demands."

He emphasised that Bangladesh is now successfully manufacturing high-value items, which plays a crucial role in sustaining this growth.

Additionally, the BGMEA president highlighted the significant contribution of new markets, such as Japan, Korea, and India, in expanding the share of non-traditional markets.

Faruque Hassan sought government policy support to encourage further diversification within the sector, particularly in non-cotton or man-made fibre (MMF) products, considering the dominance of MMF products in the global market.

"Currently, we are working with several exporters at Texworld Paris to promote our industry and explore new opportunities," he said.

Despite the ongoing unrest in Paris, many stores in the vicinity have closed down, but the situation remains relatively normal at the fairground, he added.

Hassan expressed concerns about a potential decline in Bangladesh's apparel exports in the coming months, as most factories are operating below their full capacity due to low order volumes.

