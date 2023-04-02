Export earnings drop by 2.49% in March

Bangladesh's export earnings dropped by 2.49% year-on-year in March, according to the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB).

The country fetched $4.64 billion from export earnings last month, said an EPB report.

The export earning target for March this year was $5.02 billion, which was $4.76 billion a year ago.

The country's merchandise exports rose 7.81% to $4.63 billion YoY in February riding on major export earner apparel shipments. However, it went below the $5 billion mark after three months of staying above that.