Export earning target of $67B will be achieved despite global crisis: Tipu Munshi

Economy

TBS Report 
31 December, 2022, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 31 December, 2022, 04:25 pm

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi expressed his hope that the country will meet the export earning target of $67 billion in fiscal 22-23 despite the ongoing global economic crisis.

"The government set a export revenue target of $67 billion this fiscal and achieved a 10% growth till November," he said in a press briefing organised ahead of 27th edition of Dhaka International Trade Fair at Bangladesh-China Friendship Exhibition Centre Saturday (31 December). 

"According to statistics, our exports are increasing every year.  The entire world is in turmoil due to Covid and Ukraine-Russia war. Despite all these setbacks, the good news is that we will not be under any big pressure."

The 27th edition of Dhaka International Trade Fair is set to open Sunday (1 January) at Bangladesh-China Friendship Exhibition Centre at Purbachal. 

Mentioning that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the fair tomorrow, the commerce minister said there will be 331 stalls in the trade fair this time.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi / Export earnings

