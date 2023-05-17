Expanding trade in non-conventional markets is crucial: FBCCI president

The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) President Md Jashim Uddin has said it is essential for the country to strengthen commercial activities in order to expand trade in non-conventional markets.

Bangladesh is still lagging behind in expanding trade to other regions of the world outside the conventional markets of Europe and America, he said during a courtesy meeting with the newly appointed Ambassador of Bangladesh to Libya Major General Abul Hasnat Mohammad Khairul Bashar at the FBCCI Icon in the capital on Wednesday.

Initiatives should be taken to capture non-conventional markets like the Middle East, Africa, and Asia, Jashim said, according to a press release issued on Thursday.

The FBCCI president said the global geopolitical context has opened a new door of opportunity for Bangladesh as buyers are moving away from single-market dependence. Bangladesh should increase its efficiency in marketing strategy to utilise this potential.

Highlighting the potential sectors of the country, Jashim Uddin said the processed food industry is expanding rapidly. Besides this, pharmaceuticals, electronic products, light engineering, leather and leather goods, ceramics, and plastic products have huge potential.

He urged the ambassador of Bangladesh to Libya to take initiatives in expanding the market of these products in Libya.

The newly appointed Ambassador Major General Abul Hasnat Mohammad Khairul Bashar said the security situation in Libya is gradually improving. So there is scope for Bangladesh to work again with Libya in several sectors. The embassy will work on exporting skilled manpower to Libya.

FBCCI Vice President Md Habib Ullah Dawn, Secretary General Mohammad Mahfuzul Hoque, Ambassador Mosud Mannan, and others were present at the meeting.