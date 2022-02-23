Expand outreach, don’t squeeze existing taxpayers: Think tanks

TBS Report
23 February, 2022, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 23 February, 2022, 10:28 pm

Expand outreach, don’t squeeze existing taxpayers: Think tanks

Revenue board officials take notes of recommendations from PRI, CPD, BIDS

TBS Report
23 February, 2022, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 23 February, 2022, 10:28 pm
Expand outreach, don’t squeeze existing taxpayers: Think tanks

Economists have urged the revenue authorities not to impose new taxes on the existing Covid-hit taxpayers, rather provide them with some respite by continuing existing fiscal support to businesses and expanding the tax net to the grass-roots level.

In a pre-budget parley, the think tanks came up with a slew of recommendations such as strengthening the capacity of the revenue board, introducing an e-collection system and digitalisation of revenue collection to check tax evasion.

"The National Board of Revenue needs to solidify its base first. It should adopt an e-collection system," said Ahsan H Mansur, executive director of the Policy Research Institute of Bangladesh (PRI).

The PRI executive director also talked about mapping out ways to stop money laundering and facilitating industrialists by easing raw material import.

Reminding of upcoming challenges and a fall in revenue after the LDC graduation in 2026, he suggested that the NBR take preparations beforehand.

He called for creating an investment-friendly climate by reducing the corporate tax to the rates of regional business competitors such as Vietnam and India.

Referring to Bangladesh's below 10% tax-to-GDP ratio, he advocated expanding the tax net.

Meanwhile, the Bangladesh Economic Association (BEA) proposed more taxation of the ultra-rich and affluent people for a better-tailored national budget for the fiscal 2022-23. To prepare a budget during the Covid pandemic, the association called for proper analysis and evaluation of economic, social, educational, political and health-related issues of the country.

"The ultra-rich should pay more since the individuals and companies hold 80% of shares and bonds. Their assets and investments should come under taxation," said the association Secretary Prof Aynul Islam.

In the meeting, the Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) demanded withdrawal of value-added tax on English medium schools, and advocated revoking the budgetary provision that allows black money to be whitened.

Muntaseer Kamal, senior research associate of CPD, said the NBR should chart out how the fiscal cushions could be shortened for large industries, and pass those to small ventures for a longer period.

According to the CPD, the tax-to-GDP ratio will improve if money laundering and tax evasion are checked – leading to reduced tax pressure on businesses. The organisation recommended strengthening the transfer pricing cell – a wing responsible for auditing transactions by firms – of the revenue board in this regard.

Mohammad Yunus, senior research fellow of the state-owned Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies (BIDS), proposed that the revenue authorities might sign revenue sharing deals with municipalities to boost the VAT stream in rural Bangladesh. He asked the NBR to find out why only 24 lakh citizens of a total 70 lakh taxpayer identification number (TIN) holders submit income tax returns.

Mamun Rashaid, managing partner of PricewaterhouseCoopers (PWC) said, withholding tax and operational expenses are now two major concerns of the companies as the NBR treats royalty and technical expenses similarly.

He requested changes to the revenue provisions, citing industries have to spend a lot for market research and promotion. On the other hand, he said a staggering 43% withholding tax on foreign consulting firms deters investment.

PWC Director Kapil Basu proposed tax exemption for tech giants if they open shops in Bangladesh to help spread information and technology.

Snehasish Barua, a company partner of Snehasish Mahmud & Co, suggested mandating TIN for holding tax payments to city corporations. He also emphasised ensuring taxation on capital gain by businesses, leading to calming worries of property owners in the country.

The revenue board officials took notes of the recommendations and said they would consider those in the next budget.

