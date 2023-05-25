Exhibition on medical, agriculture kicks off

Economy

TBS Report
25 May, 2023, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 25 May, 2023, 05:10 pm

Related News

Exhibition on medical, agriculture kicks off

TBS Report
25 May, 2023, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 25 May, 2023, 05:10 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The CEMS Global USA has organised a three-day international exhibition on medical, healthcare and food and agriculture at the International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB), Bashundhara, Dhaka.

The expo will continue from 10:30am-8:00pm from 25-27 May with no entrance free. 

In association with the CEMS Bangladesh, CEMS Global USA has organised the "14th Meditex Bangladesh 2023 International Expo", the "6th International Health Tourism and Services Expo Bangladesh 2023" and the "6th Food & Agro Bangladesh International Expo 2023."

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The "9th Pharma Bangladesh 2023 Expo", the "7th Bangladesh Clinical Lab Expo 2023" and the "3rd Dhaka International Plastics, Packaging, and Printing Expo 2023" will be part of the exhibition.

Minister of Fisheries and Livestock SM Rezaul Karim attended the inauguration ceremony as chief guest.

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

CEMS Global President Meherun N Islam said, "The Meditex Health Tourism and Food and Agro Expo is a one-stop platform for buyers and sellers in this industry. Manufacturers and suppliers with advanced medical equipment, advanced technology in the health tourism sector, advanced equipment in the food and plastic industry, advanced technology, products and services will serve as an incredible opportunity to showcase their products and services."

A total of 230 institutions from 10 countries participated.

The Business Standard is a media partner for the event.

Exhibition / agriculture

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Plants with painted leaves: Exploring the exquisite beauty of Begonias

5h | Earth
Illustration: TBS

'We could invest and mobilise $5 billion in the next five years': IFC Regional Vice President, Asia and the Pacific

7h | Panorama
Photo: Ahashanul Rajib

Mohammad Shoaib: The last of Bangladesh's cinema poster painters

20h | Panorama
On Sunday, the protestors, under the banner &quot;Saat Masjid Sarak Gach Rakkha Andalan,&quot; were marching to the DSCC Nagar Bhaban in Gulistan to speak to Mayor Taposh. Photo: TBS

Cut down the disconnect, not trees

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

New US visa policy introduced to promote free and fair elections in Bangladesh

New US visa policy introduced to promote free and fair elections in Bangladesh

40m | TBS Today
Nation pays tribute to poet Nazrul

Nation pays tribute to poet Nazrul

5m | TBS Stories
How Rolex established its Brand Value

How Rolex established its Brand Value

6h | TBS Stories
Why world is watching Turkey election?

Why world is watching Turkey election?

21h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Private helicopter service launched in Ctg

2
End of zero tax!
NBR

End of zero tax!

3
7 Bangladeshis in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023 list
Bangladesh

7 Bangladeshis in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023 list

4
Dhaka south to turn Dholaikhal reservoir into a park
Bangladesh

Dhaka south to turn Dholaikhal reservoir into a park

5
Malaysian ship docks at Mongla port with 926 luxurious cars
Bangladesh

Malaysian ship docks at Mongla port with 926 luxurious cars

6
Nagad builds hope on Tk510cr bond, incurs Tk625cr loss
Economy

Nagad builds hope on Tk510cr bond, incurs Tk625cr loss