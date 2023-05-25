Exhibition on medical, agriculture kicks off

The CEMS Global USA has organised a three-day international exhibition on medical, healthcare and food and agriculture at the International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB), Bashundhara, Dhaka.

The expo will continue from 10:30am-8:00pm from 25-27 May with no entrance free.

In association with the CEMS Bangladesh, CEMS Global USA has organised the "14th Meditex Bangladesh 2023 International Expo", the "6th International Health Tourism and Services Expo Bangladesh 2023" and the "6th Food & Agro Bangladesh International Expo 2023."

Photo: TBS

The "9th Pharma Bangladesh 2023 Expo", the "7th Bangladesh Clinical Lab Expo 2023" and the "3rd Dhaka International Plastics, Packaging, and Printing Expo 2023" will be part of the exhibition.

Minister of Fisheries and Livestock SM Rezaul Karim attended the inauguration ceremony as chief guest.

Photo: TBS

CEMS Global President Meherun N Islam said, "The Meditex Health Tourism and Food and Agro Expo is a one-stop platform for buyers and sellers in this industry. Manufacturers and suppliers with advanced medical equipment, advanced technology in the health tourism sector, advanced equipment in the food and plastic industry, advanced technology, products and services will serve as an incredible opportunity to showcase their products and services."

A total of 230 institutions from 10 countries participated.

The Business Standard is a media partner for the event.