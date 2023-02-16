Exempt TIN holders without taxable income from filing returns: ICMAB

Economy

TBS Report
16 February, 2023, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 16 February, 2023, 02:15 pm

Related News

Exempt TIN holders without taxable income from filing returns: ICMAB

The institute also proposed abolition of source tax on agricultural commodities

TBS Report
16 February, 2023, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 16 February, 2023, 02:15 pm
Caption: Illustration: TBS
Caption: Illustration: TBS

The Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Bangladesh (ICMAB) has proposed exempting individuals who have a Tax Identification Number (TIN) but no taxable income from the obligation of filing annual tax returns.

The proposal was made by the institute of accountants during the pre-budget discussion organised by the National Board of Revenue (NBR) at the Revenue Building in Agargaon, Dhaka, on Thursday (16 February).

Currently it is mandatory for all TN holders to submit tax returns. However, out of the total 86 lakh TIN holders in the country, only 30 lakh filed income tax returns last year.

Abdur Rahman Khan, president of ICMAB said, many do not have taxable income but have to submit returns. The government does not get any money from this, but it creates hassle for the individuals, he added.

"A 90-year-old person, maybe with no income, he may even be unable to see where to sign. It's a hassle for them. It just creates a lot of paperwork," he said.

To ensure return submission from TIN holders, the government has made proof of return submission mandatory for availing 38 types of services.

On behalf of ICMAB, it is also proposed to withdraw the existing 2% source tax in the supply stage of daily essential agricultural products including rice, wheat, potato, and onion.

Besides, the Institute of Chartered Secretaries of Bangladesh (ICSB) has proposed to increase the limit of tax free income from existing Tk3 lakh 50 thousand to Tk7 lakh.

Referring to reforms, the NBR chairman said, "Introducing a lot of changes suddenly can lead to resistance. There is also the matter of developing our capacity. But there is no alternative to automation."

NBR Chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem presided over the meeting. At this time, representatives of other organisations of accountants and tax professionals' gave speeches.

Top News

tax / Income Tax / Tax returns

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ruddy Shelduck. Photo: Muntasir Akash

Wooded savannah on the Ganges sandbars: A hidden wildlife paradise

4h | Earth
The government has reasoned that the average superstore customer is comparatively more solvent than those at grocery shops and the VAT imposed should not be an issue. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Why are we paying taxes twice when we shop at supershops?

6h | Panorama
It is not hard to make money in the market what is hard is the temptation to throw money away. Photo: reuters

Good financial advice hasn't changed in 300 years

2d | Panorama
Thanks to the extensive media coverage of the Covid-19 situation the contribution of researchers to combat the pandmic has been recognised and acknowledged by their viewership. Photo: Reuters

Journalists and academics need to collaborate in a more structured way

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Traditional fish fair at Ichamati Bank of Bogra

Traditional fish fair at Ichamati Bank of Bogra

57m | TBS Stories
Why BPL's prize money is so low?

Why BPL's prize money is so low?

4h | TBS SPORTS
Know the features of Lenovo 12 generation

Know the features of Lenovo 12 generation

4h | Tech Talk
Bidyanondo’s store for plastic free St Martin

Bidyanondo’s store for plastic free St Martin

18h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Mashiul Azam has shifted Anik Telecom&#039;s business model from selling mobile phone accessories to selling manufacturing electrical products like switches, holders, lamps etc. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Anik Telecom: How a warranty card brought down a successful business

2
Ryad Yousuf. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

Meet the first Bangladeshi Partner of Goldman Sachs

3
Grameen UNIQLO closes 4 Dhaka showrooms
Corporates

Grameen UNIQLO closes 4 Dhaka showrooms

4
Photo: TBS
RMG

Bangladesh RMGs under US review for alleged counterfeits

5
Walton launches affordable e-bike
Corporates

Walton launches affordable e-bike

6
$1.42b export proceeds overdue amid cry for dollar
Economy

$1.42b export proceeds overdue amid cry for dollar