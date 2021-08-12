Evaly wants tripartite agreement to end suppliers' worries

E-commerce platform Evaly has proposed a tripartite agreement with e-commerce suppliers and financial organisations to end insecurity and expand the business.

With the proposed agreement, suppliers will be interested to deal with the company after getting assurance of payments from gateways, Evaly explained in a letter to the Bangladesh Bank on Thursday.

"We believe with the approval of this system, consumers will get the opportunity to buy more goods while at the same time suppliers will also get the security of their payments and this will inspire to expand business," the letter said.

Evaly has requested the central bank to direct banks/PSOs/MFSs/PSPs to help Evaly over the matter and also sought Bangladesh Bank's opinion in this regard.

Evaly also appreciated the 'Digital Commerce Operation Guideline 2021' issued by the Bangladesh Bank and commerce ministry for the interests of consumers and suppliers, the letter added.

Earlier on 19 July, the commerce ministry had sent a letter to Evaly, asking it to explain how it will clear its current liabilities to customers and merchants.

The commerce secretary said they would have to resort to court to pay off Evaly's debts from the money in its bank accounts or by selling its current assets.

Before that following a report published on 22 June by The Business Standard based on the central bank's report on Evaly, a number of banks, including Dhaka Bank, Bank Asia and Brac Bank, suspended the use of their debit, credit and prepaid cards for online transactions with 10 e-commerce companies.

Besides, bKash on 17 July suspended its payment services with 10 online merchants, including Evaly, citing protection of customers' interest as a cause.

The other merchants are Alesha Mart, Dhamaka Shopping, E-orange, Sirajgonj Shop, Aladinerprodip, Qcoom, BoomBoom Shopping, Adyan Mart, and Needs.