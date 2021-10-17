Evaly shuts down server, app

TBS Report
17 October, 2021, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 17 October, 2021, 10:06 pm

Logo of Evaly. Picture: Collected
Logo of Evaly. Picture: Collected

Controversial digital shopping platform Evaly shut down its website and mobile app on Saturday amid the High Court's initiative to form a board to oversee the activities of the company.

"Our banking activities are temporarily shut down as our honourable CEO and chairman are in jail. Under these circumstances, there is uncertainty about bearing office costs and taking responsibility of our employees and server maintenance," reads a status on Evaly's verified Facebook page on Saturday.

Apologising for keeping the server shut, they said in the post that the company was working on reopening the server soon.

However, stakeholders think shutting down the server may affect the investigation process.

Earlier, the Dhanmondi office of the company was shut down following the arrest of its managing director Mohammad Rassel.

The e-commerce company came into the limelight amid rising allegations from customers regarding delayed or no delivery of goods even after making payments.

Over the huge number of allegations against the company, the commerce ministry directed various government agencies, including the home ministry and the Anti-Corruption Commission, to take action against Evaly.

On 16 September, the Rapid Action Battalion arrested Evaly's chairman and managing director following cases filed by customers.

In its report to the commerce ministry, Evaly said its total liabilities were Tk543 crore, including Tk311 crore owed to customers.

Evaly

